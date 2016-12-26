Staff trained to detect food poisoning using advanced test

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Staff trained to detect food poisoning using advanced test

New diagnostic method to help screening pathogens accurately

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Technical staff at Dubai Central Laboratory (DCL) are now trained and equipped to detect various pathogens that cause food poisoning using an advanced diagnostic method.

Training in Pulse Field Gel Electrophoresis (PFGE), was conducted in coordination with the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the laboratory of the Central Public Health Network Coordinator, PulseNet for the Middle East and the General Directorate of Health Affairs and the Ministry of Health, Oman, according to a press release from Dubai Municipality.

The five-day programme included theoretical and practical classes and intensive training to raise the efficiency of the technical staff and to ensure screening accuracy, which will provide a baseline to connect with the relevant authorities to control and limit the spread of food poisoning cases in the region.

This will be done by technical staff specialised in the Food and Environment Laboratory Section of the DCL. They will isolate and classify bacterial pathogens with the PGEF technology with multi-directional electric current, which is one of the most important techniques for the detection of epidemic pathogens of micro-organisms and causes of food poisoning such as Salmonella, Listeria and E. coli.

Cooperation will also be sought from the authorities concerned such as the Food Safety Department and hospitals for effective implementation of the new diagnostic method, the release said

“Dubai Municipality always seeks to provide the best in line with the rapid changes in the world based on the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to elevate Dubai as the best global destination in various fields, especially as the emirate is gearing up to host the World Expo 2020, which will put us in front of great challenges in maintaining the boom of Dubai and to seek the safety of residents and visitors alike,” Khalid Mohammad Sharif Al Awadi, assistant director-general for Environment, Health and Safety Control Sector, was quoted as saying.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

A baby is born in Dubai every 3.5 hours

News Gallery

Capturing the essence of life across the UAE

News Videos

PlayWatch: Inside Boutique Le Chocolat
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway