Social media rumours about infected chicken denied
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has denied the authenticity of a video clip doing rounds on WhatsApp showing Kuwaiti authorities destroying a shipment of Sadia chicken purportedly due to the presence of Jabola disease and Salmonella bacteria Type B.
The Food Safety Department of Dubai Municipality clarified that this is not true since what was seen in the video clip was the normal process carried out by the authorities in Kuwait for food deemed unfit for human consumption.
Dubai Municipality appealed to the public to always confirm such reports by communicating with the municipality by calling 800900. It stressed that all foods entering the emirate undergo checking, and random samples are taken on a regular basis before they reach the food markets.