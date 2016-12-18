Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Sharjah heart surgeries webcast to world

Around 2,000 surgeons from around the world view stent interventions at Al Qasimi Hospital

Image Credit: Al Qassimi Hospital
Al Qassimi Hospital broadcast three interactive live surgeries to train and educate new physicians from around the world. The complex surgeries were aired live via webcast to the 6 edition of Gulf PCR conference in Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Sharjah: A doctor who performed three complex heart surgeries live and webcast the operations around the world from Sharjah praised the procedure as a “major breakthrough for the Middle East region”.

Stents are placed permanently by surgeons at weak points in plaque-hardened arteries and blood vessels to force open the narrowed areas to allow blood to flow freely once again.

Al Qasimi Hospital broadcast three interactive live cases on December 14-15 to train and educate new physicians from around the world.

The complex surgeries were webcast live via webcast to the sixth edition of the Gulf cardiology conference in Dubai.

Around 2,000 surgeons from around the world viewed the surgeries while surgeons in Dubai viewed the procedures and provided their comments on each step.

Dr Arif Al Nooryani, executive director and consultant cardiologist at the hospital, listened to feedback from doctors during the surgery over a speaker in the cardiac catheterisation lab’s operation room.

Al Nooryani told Gulf News that the three interventions “have been a great success”.

“We need to follow up with the patients to make sure that everything is still OK,” he said.

The latest technology and devices in the heart surgery and cardiac catheterisation involved three patients with Emirati, Sudanese and Asian backgrounds and their ages ranged between 40-60.

New technology allows surgeons to better position stents within the heart, he said.

“These three interventions are a breakthrough for the region; we have taken the opportunity to show the conference that we [in the Middle East] are not inferior to others. We have showed that in the Arab world there are doctors performing the same operations as in Europe and North America and maybe even doing them better. This has put Sharjah, the UAE and the whole Middle East in an exclusive club.”

Dr Al Nooryani said the technology delivers high-resolution video and real-time two-way experiences through global network and it facilitates surgical education through live interactive surgery video broadcasting and to learn and communicate in real-time directly with the surgeon and those in the operating room.

“The aim of the surgery is to allow us to provide invaluable training to new physicians and other health-care professionals from around the globe,” Dr Al Nooryani said. “We are very pleased to have this technology available at Al Qasimi Hospital to aid us in training and to take part in global conferences.”

The doctor said very few cardiologists worldwide favour stenting for this kind of problem.

“Medicine is constantly evolving. We have new equipment, new materials, new procedures that we, as cardiologists, need to learn. Through this live transmission, I was given the opportunity to teach these cardiologists how to do this by showing them that it can easily be done and giving them encouragement,” said Dr Al Nooryani.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGNSharjah
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Sharjah
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

Professor's smart suit for stroke victims

News Gallery

Living in the smog of China

News Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party