Rules beefed up for Dubai's food trucks

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rules beefed up for Dubai's food trucks

Only ready-made meals and fry-ups are allowed to be served by food trucks

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Food trucks in Dubai.
 

Dubai: Residents have been raving about food trucks popping up at festivals and concerts in Dubai, almost becoming a staple on the social scene.

But have you ever wondered how clean their kitchen is, or how often do the food handlers undergo health checks?

You can now cast your doubts aside: Dubai Municipality has revealed health and safety regulations for food trucks.  

“Mobile food truck business is active during the winter, and the municipality gives no objection permits to the owners of food licenses in the emirate of Dubai to conduct such activity," said Noura Al Shamsi, head of permits and applied nutrition section at Dubai Municipality.

"[They are all] in accordance with the health requirements to ensure the safety of the public,” said Noura Al Shamsi, head of permits and applied nutrition section at Dubai Municipality.

And the number of food trucks in Dubai continue to rise.

In the first two months of 2017 alone, the municipality had already issued 134 permits — or 67 per month — a huge jump from a monthly average of 17 in 2016 (the authority issued 203 permits for mobile food trucks for the whole of last year).

“The kitchen area in the vehicle must be suitable for the permitted activities. The floors, walls and ceilings should be made of smooth materials; they should be easy to clean, non-absorbent of water, fire-resistant, light-coloured, non-toxic and without cracks,” said Al Shamsi.

Cross-contamination

The health and safety rules do not stop there: Food trucks must also provide appropriate ventilation and lighting.

According to Dubai’s rules, there should also be a double sink for washing small equipment that is situated close to the preparation area.

“It is also required to provide sufficient and appropriate places for storing one-time use packaging materials, and the equipment should be conveniently distributed inside the vehicle, so as to separate the various operations to prevent cross-contamination. It is not allowed to prepare raw materials, thawed meat, poultry and fish in the mobile truck,” said Al Shamsi. 

She pointed out that the activity of food trucks should be limited to heating operations, simple barbecues and fry-ups for ready-made meals like burgers, sausages and French fries.

“It is not allowed to clean and wash the vegetables in the mobile trucks, and all vegetables must be sorted, cleaned, sterilised and stored in clean covered containers outside the vehicle, in a licensed and secure place in order to avoid cross-contamination,” she added. 

More from Health

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

Organic treats at Boxpark in Dubai

News Gallery

One week: French artist entombed in rock

News Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen