Rules beefed up for Dubai's food trucks

Food trucks in Dubai.

Dubai: Residents have been raving about food trucks popping up at festivals and concerts in Dubai, almost becoming a staple on the social scene.

But have you ever wondered how clean their kitchen is, or how often do the food handlers undergo health checks?

You can now cast your doubts aside: Dubai Municipality has revealed health and safety regulations for food trucks.

“Mobile food truck business is active during the winter, and the municipality gives no objection permits to the owners of food licenses in the emirate of Dubai to conduct such activity," said Noura Al Shamsi, head of permits and applied nutrition section at Dubai Municipality.

"[They are all] in accordance with the health requirements to ensure the safety of the public,” said Noura Al Shamsi, head of permits and applied nutrition section at Dubai Municipality.

And the number of food trucks in Dubai continue to rise.

In the first two months of 2017 alone, the municipality had already issued 134 permits — or 67 per month — a huge jump from a monthly average of 17 in 2016 (the authority issued 203 permits for mobile food trucks for the whole of last year).

“The kitchen area in the vehicle must be suitable for the permitted activities. The floors, walls and ceilings should be made of smooth materials; they should be easy to clean, non-absorbent of water, fire-resistant, light-coloured, non-toxic and without cracks,” said Al Shamsi.

Cross-contamination

The health and safety rules do not stop there: Food trucks must also provide appropriate ventilation and lighting.

According to Dubai’s rules, there should also be a double sink for washing small equipment that is situated close to the preparation area.

“It is also required to provide sufficient and appropriate places for storing one-time use packaging materials, and the equipment should be conveniently distributed inside the vehicle, so as to separate the various operations to prevent cross-contamination. It is not allowed to prepare raw materials, thawed meat, poultry and fish in the mobile truck,” said Al Shamsi.

She pointed out that the activity of food trucks should be limited to heating operations, simple barbecues and fry-ups for ready-made meals like burgers, sausages and French fries.

“It is not allowed to clean and wash the vegetables in the mobile trucks, and all vegetables must be sorted, cleaned, sterilised and stored in clean covered containers outside the vehicle, in a licensed and secure place in order to avoid cross-contamination,” she added.