RAK Hospital signs deal to prevent blindness

Agreement with health ministry will see mobile screening vehicles visiting 20 Primary Health Centres in Ras Al Khaimah

Image Credit:
(sitting) Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Centers and Clinics Sector (L) and Dr Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital (R) at the ceremony.
Gulf News
 

Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Hospital has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health and Prevention to ensure that limited income patients receive proper treatment for eye diseases.

The agreement covers continuous awareness programmes and screening campaigns for early detection of eye diseases.

The agreement is part of the hospital’s Nazar Ayeni (My Eyesight) initiative, a programme in line with the World Health Organisation’s Global Initiative to Eliminate Avoidable Blindness, whose objective is to eliminate vision disorders by 2020.

RAK Hospital has introduced a mobile eye screening vehicle connected to the hospital’s information system.

The vehicle managed by optometrists and nurses will be taken to all of the ministry’s 20 Primary Health Centres in Ras Al Khaimah as part of the agreement.

“We have already screened over 16,000 RAK residents through our community initiative. This agreement will further strengthen our CSR mission of screening the entire population of Ras Al Khaimah by year 2020,”, Dr Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, said.

The agreement is valid for a year and is expected to be automatically renewed thereafter.

Alison Xiao is an intern at Gulf News.

Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah
