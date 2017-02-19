Princess Haya opens cancer centre

Princess Haya took time to visit a paediatric patient andan adult patient, both of whom are currently receivingchemotherapy treatment at the centre.

Dubai: Dubai’s most advanced facility for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer was opened by Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Comprehensive Cancer Centre (CCC), said government officials, is the first centre of its kind in Dubai to combine diagnostic procedures with the treatment modalities of surgery, medical oncology and radiation therapy.

Princess Haya, Chairperson of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, inaugurated Mediclinic City Hospital’s new CCC with a full gathering of senior health officials.

During a tour, Princess Haya visited the radiotherapy department equipped with the UAE’s first TrueBeam linear accelerator for radiation therapy that offers oncology patients the very latest in treatment technology.

She also viewed the centre’s diagnostic capabilities in the Nuclear Medicine department.

Princess Haya also took the time to visit a paediatric and an adult patient, both of whom are currently receiving chemotherapy treatment at the centre.

She was also introduced to the centre’s Hospital Angels programme which adds a human touch to the clinical process of health care, enriching the technically advanced care provided by Mediclinic Middle East’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre, and providing comfort to oncology patients.

Princess Haya spoke with Dr Shaheenah Dawood, consultant oncologist, about ongoing research for oncology studies and the recently awarded Jalila Foundation Research Centre that will enable further research in the field of oncology in the country.

Built in collaboration with Mediclinic Middle East’s sister platform in Switzerland, Hirslanden, patients at the CCC will benefit from the sharing of knowledge and experience between some of the leading oncology experts in Europe and the Middle East, as well as access to the very latest treatment programmes and technology, enabling patients to receive their diagnosis and treatment in the UAE without travelling overseas.

The CCC treats all types of adult and paediatric cancers using a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care and, in accordance with international guidelines, has established a tumour board of various medical disciplines, including surgeons, oncologists, radiotherapists, specialist doctors and general practitioners, to decide a personalised course of treatment for each patient to offer the best chance of success.