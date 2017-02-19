Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Princess Haya opens cancer centre

Comprehensive Cancer Centre at Mediclinic City Hospital inaugurated in Dubai

Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Media Office
Princess Haya took time to visit a paediatric patient andan adult patient, both of whom are currently receivingchemotherapy treatment at the centre.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai’s most advanced facility for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer was opened by Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Comprehensive Cancer Centre (CCC), said government officials, is the first centre of its kind in Dubai to combine diagnostic procedures with the treatment modalities of surgery, medical oncology and radiation therapy.

Princess Haya, Chairperson of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, inaugurated Mediclinic City Hospital’s new CCC with a full gathering of senior health officials.

During a tour, Princess Haya visited the radiotherapy department equipped with the UAE’s first TrueBeam linear accelerator for radiation therapy that offers oncology patients the very latest in treatment technology.

She also viewed the centre’s diagnostic capabilities in the Nuclear Medicine department.

Princess Haya also took the time to visit a paediatric and an adult patient, both of whom are currently receiving chemotherapy treatment at the centre.

She was also introduced to the centre’s Hospital Angels programme which adds a human touch to the clinical process of health care, enriching the technically advanced care provided by Mediclinic Middle East’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre, and providing comfort to oncology patients.

Princess Haya spoke with Dr Shaheenah Dawood, consultant oncologist, about ongoing research for oncology studies and the recently awarded Jalila Foundation Research Centre that will enable further research in the field of oncology in the country.

Built in collaboration with Mediclinic Middle East’s sister platform in Switzerland, Hirslanden, patients at the CCC will benefit from the sharing of knowledge and experience between some of the leading oncology experts in Europe and the Middle East, as well as access to the very latest treatment programmes and technology, enabling patients to receive their diagnosis and treatment in the UAE without travelling overseas.

The CCC treats all types of adult and paediatric cancers using a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care and, in accordance with international guidelines, has established a tumour board of various medical disciplines, including surgeons, oncologists, radiotherapists, specialist doctors and general practitioners, to decide a personalised course of treatment for each patient to offer the best chance of success.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

News Gallery

Pics: Light plane crashes into a Melbourne mall

News Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Hijack scare: Fighter jets escort India plane

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

Up to 4.8% school fee increase in Dubai

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

'83% of UAE workers bored with their jobs'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Confession: 'I killed my 2 brothers for Duterte'

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused

Handshakes: Male Muslim students excused