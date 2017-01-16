Mobile
Natural Adventure Park opens in Dubai

35,000 square metre facility in Mushrif park offers more than 85 activities spread over five levels

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Municipality on Monday opened a Natural Adventure Park amid ghaf trees in Mushrif Park.

Eng Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, opened the park.

The 35,000 square metres facility is expected to attract 23,000 visitors in its first year, 35,000 in the second and 69,000 at the end of the fourth. “The number of daily visitors will reach the maximum capacity of 600 by then,” Eng Mohammad Abdul Rahman Al Awadhi, Director of Public Parks and Horticulture Department, said.

Of the 35,000 square metres area, 30,000 square metres is dedicated to the open Natural Adventure Park and 5,000 square metres for the construction of a training centre.

The services provided in the park include learning and training in challenge games and climbing for employees of companies and students of all ages.

The park will be open from 9.30am to 5.30pm daily. Booking through the website is required to participate in the training sessions every half an hour.

The Natural Adventure Park has five levels of events and leisure activities to suit different age groups, starting from six years. More than 85 activities are spread over five levels. Activities include sliding on the rope through the natural forest, climbing walls, as well as the vehicle on rope challenges.

“It also includes the Team Development Park, which specialises in training companies and groups through separate challenge games, which contain more than 15 activities dedicated to the development of competencies and improve work and leadership performance, as the park offers a range of programmes and services suitable for companies, schools and public groups,” Al Awadhi said.

Other specifications of the park include 71 pillars ranging in height between 6 to 12 metres to accomplish the park activities and most of the pillars are made of steel that weigh from 1,000 to 2,500kg. More than 6km of wires and cables have been used, in addition to tonnes of iron and Spanish wood for the installation of 100 activities and challenge games,” explained Al Awadhi.

Children, starting from six years of age with a minimum height of 1.15 metres will be allowed to take part in the game, Rangers, and children with 1.25 metres of height to take part in the game, Explorador and 1.40 metres to take part in the games, Aventura and Thriller and 1.60 metres to take part in the game, Extreme.

Dubai
