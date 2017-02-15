Municipality offers free flu vaccines
Abu Dhabi: Residents visiting the Al Wathba Municipal Centre have been offered free flu vaccines as part of a recent campaign, the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City announced in a statement on Wednesday.
Vaccination shots were also provided to municipal employees in the suburb, and recipients were made aware of the risks and preventative measures against influenza.
The campaign was undertaken by the Municipality, in coordination with public health services provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).
As reported by Gulf News last year, flu vaccines are free for all residents in the emirate, and they are available at Seha-run healthcare facilities for those with a valid Emirates ID.