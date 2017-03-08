Ministry of Health launches Charity Clinics

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ministry of Health launches Charity Clinics

Needy patients to get free medical consultations under the initiative

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Needy patients can now go to any hospital affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and get free medical consultations.

The Ministry of Health yesterday launched a one-year initiative dubbed ‘Charity Clinics’ as part of its initiatives to mark the Year of Giving and to further its vision to enhance the health of individuals living in the UAE and to provide comprehensive and unparalleled services within a sustainable and healthy environment.

The initiative, which came into effect at the start of March, aims to provide free medical consultations for all members of Emirati society. The service is available at all hospitals that come under the ministry’s ambit.

The Charity Clinics will be open from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and will offer free services for needy patients of all age categories in 20 areas of medical specialisation, including heart diseases, endocrinology, diabetes, rheumatism, ear, nose and throat (ENT), skin diseases, internal medicine, neurodegenerative diseases, cosmetic and general surgery, orthopaedic, gastrointestinal system, gynaecology and obstetrics, kidney and urology diseases, paediatrics, ophthalmology, psychiatry, dentistry.

Those interested can book an appointment by calling hospitals through hotlines to be announced later on the ministry’s social media pages.

Dr Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Owais, minister of health and prevention, said the ministry’s initiative comes in line with the declaration of 2017 as the Year of Giving by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and aligns with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to commence implementing Shaikh Khalifa’s vision through developing a comprehensive framework for the Year of Giving.

It aims to further entrench the UAE’s high stature in humanitarian causes and to promote awareness on social responsibility initiated by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Al Owais said.

The UAE is setting an unprecedented example in the consolidation of humanitarian efforts alongside the promotion of tolerance and happiness by turning them into a corporate culture thanks to its wise leadership, he added.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
zayed rememberedkhalifa bin zayed

Also In Health

Second cadaver kidney transplant in Dubai

News Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

News Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE