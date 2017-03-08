Ministry of Health launches Charity Clinics

Dubai: Needy patients can now go to any hospital affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and get free medical consultations.

The Ministry of Health yesterday launched a one-year initiative dubbed ‘Charity Clinics’ as part of its initiatives to mark the Year of Giving and to further its vision to enhance the health of individuals living in the UAE and to provide comprehensive and unparalleled services within a sustainable and healthy environment.

The initiative, which came into effect at the start of March, aims to provide free medical consultations for all members of Emirati society. The service is available at all hospitals that come under the ministry’s ambit.

The Charity Clinics will be open from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and will offer free services for needy patients of all age categories in 20 areas of medical specialisation, including heart diseases, endocrinology, diabetes, rheumatism, ear, nose and throat (ENT), skin diseases, internal medicine, neurodegenerative diseases, cosmetic and general surgery, orthopaedic, gastrointestinal system, gynaecology and obstetrics, kidney and urology diseases, paediatrics, ophthalmology, psychiatry, dentistry.

Those interested can book an appointment by calling hospitals through hotlines to be announced later on the ministry’s social media pages.

Dr Abdul Rahman Mohammad Al Owais, minister of health and prevention, said the ministry’s initiative comes in line with the declaration of 2017 as the Year of Giving by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and aligns with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to commence implementing Shaikh Khalifa’s vision through developing a comprehensive framework for the Year of Giving.

It aims to further entrench the UAE’s high stature in humanitarian causes and to promote awareness on social responsibility initiated by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Al Owais said.

The UAE is setting an unprecedented example in the consolidation of humanitarian efforts alongside the promotion of tolerance and happiness by turning them into a corporate culture thanks to its wise leadership, he added.