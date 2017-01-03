Man’s skull reconstructed thanks to 3D technology





The fractured skull was imaged through 3D technology to determine the thickness and points of curvature of the replacement bones. (Courtesy: Al Qasimi Hospital)

Sharjah: A rare and risky procedure to reconstruct the skull was successfully conducted on an Emirati patient, said Al Qasimi Hospital.

A 63-year-old patient, Abdullah Hussain, underwent an unusual surgery to reconstruct his skull after a road accident in August last year in which he suffered fractures in his skull.

Dr Satish Krishnan, senior neurological surgeon at Al Qasimi Hospital, was part of the team who conducted the risky procedure by using 3D imaging techniques.

The medical team saved the life of the patient via the rare and the complicated surgery conducted through three-dimensional imaging techniques.

Replacement bone-like structures created from three-dimensional technology that are more solid than normal human ones were used to replace the fractured bones, Dr Krishnan said.

Dr Krishnan pointed out that the replaced bones of the patient have been implemented and customised using very accurate technology. The bones were imaged through 3D technology to determine their thickness and points of sprain and bending. The preparations took almost six weeks before the bones could be fixed in the patient’s head.

The surgical procedure took three hours, he said

Dr Krishnan said such types of surgeries are expensive compared to traditional operations and cost around Dh30,000.

3D technology has become very important, he said, pointing out that the medical team has received intensified training.

The medical team has performed four operations using 3D technology for patients with serious head fractures.