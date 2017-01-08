Karama medical fitness centre to charge more

Karama medical fitness

Dubai: The cost of medical fitness has gone up at Karama Express Medical Fitness Centre by Dh100, Gulf News has learnt.

A spokesperson from DHA confirmed the additional charge on Sunday and said: “The Dh100 is the administrative fee at the Karama Medical Centre which is a dedicated express fitness centre.”

An electronic notice board at the Centre’s reception displays that the new charge has come into effect since January 1, 2017.

There is no increase of charges at other DHA facilities.

All UAE residents are tested for medical fitness before their residency visas are renewed every two years.

The Express Centre issues health fitness tests within 48 hours for Dh430, within 34 hours for Dh530 and a VIP service of within 4 hours for Dh750. For each of this category, the Dh100 fee will be charged, said a representative at the centre’s information desk.

Residents who visited the facility on Sunday for health test said Karama Express Medical Fitness Centre is preferred due to its location.

“I have little choice but to pay this as I live in Satwa and this is the closest express centre,” said an Iranian expatriate.

An Indian expatriate who lives in Karama said: “This Express Centre is situated close to the metro and is more accessible compared to others in Sonapur, Muhaisnah or Al Barsha. I will spend Dh100 reaching there so I have to accept the new fee.”

An employee at the centre said that the administrative fee was being charged for the cleanliness, hygiene and efficient customer service.

The only saving grace after the price increase is that people now do not have to pay courier charges ranging from Dh38 to Dh40 and can opt to come and pick up their results, said a representative at the information desk.

Those who wish to avoid the fee can go to other express medical fitness in city which are yet to levy an additional administrative charge.

On January 4, the Dubai Health Care City (DHCC) opened its first integrated medical fitness and residence visa processing centre for 8,000 residents. The free zone has collaborated with the DHA and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). The centre is located in the Ibn Sina building No. 27 at the health care city and will be open from 8am to 3pm.