GE Healthcare signs contract valued at over $100 million in Kuwait

Dubai: GE Healthcare has been selected by the Kuwait Ministry of Health as the key medical technology provider for five new hospitals in a contract valued at over $100 million (“Dh367.30 million), according to the business’s Middle East general manager, David Mezher.

The move is in line with a growing trend across the Gulf for private companies to step in to the traditionally government-funded health care sphere.

“We are seeing a big increase in private public partnership (PPP) discussions, companies are joining forces with government agencies to develop health care facilities” Mezher said.

In October 2016, GE Healthcare signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Healthcare Authority. Mezher revealed that part of this MoU was to explore the development of oncology, and cardiology, centres of excellence in the UAE.

Mezher said these would be “full spectrum services”, including design, construction, operation, equipping and continuous learning and education for the staff of the facilities.

“This is currently in the works,” he said.

GE Healthcare has been active in its exploration of PPP and outsourcing opportunities across the Gulf.

In January 2016, the US-based company signed a deal with the UAE Ministry of Health to operate 11 radiology departments and fit them with new technology.

According to Mezher, GE Healthcare is in talks with the ministry to commence phase two of this project, which will expand on work completed in phase one.

Across the region, the public sector finances between 63 per cent to 89 per cent of the total health care expenditure, according to a report released this month by consultancy Frost & Sullivan.

With low oil prices, governments are exploring new ways to alleviate some of this cost.

“In Saudi, there is strong interest in outsourcing radiology. There’s lots of discussion about this. In terms of population, and in terms of health care facilities and infrastructure, Saudi is the biggest market by far. If they decide to go fully with the PPP and outsourcing model, then Saudi would have the biggest opportunities for us in the Gulf.”

GE Healthcare is currently working with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health on a large-scale data analytics project, in line with the industry shift towards digital, and the early prediction of diseases using big data.

“There is big appetite for this kind of technology among governments in the GCC. This technology is helping them achieve their goals of healthier populations, earlier diagnoses, and long-term savings,” said Mezher.

Speaking about Iran, he described it as having “big potential,” but noted the restrictions on American companies operating in the country.