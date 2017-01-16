Health care veterans, pioneers awarded

Dubai: Veterans and pioneers in the field of health care were on Monday honoured at the inaugural Annual Health Awards 2017 jointly hosted by Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) and Gulf Medical University’s leading magazine Health.
Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority, presented the awards to 34 contributors and eight pioneers for outstanding services in corporate or individual capacities in the public and private sectors.
The awards received more than 221 online nominations in various categories.
More than 600 health care professionals attended the awards ceremony.
Dr Maryam Mattar, chairperson, UAE Genetics Diseases Association, highlighted the role technology and innovation played in improving health outcomes and reducing the financial burden of health in society. “I am pleased to be invited to this unique initiative that celebrates excellence, recognising individuals and institutions that are shaping the world we live in tomorrow, whether through creative new technologies or insightful philanthropy or an unflagging drive to improve healthcare sector all around the globe,” she said.
Thumbay Moideen, founder chairman of Thumbay Group, said: “The goal in supporting Annual Health Awards is to generate positivity, inclusivity, unlimited potential, and promoting the possibility every healthcare professional and institution can nurture. UAE has a proud history of supporting innovation and we are making great strides to continue this tradition by promoting contributions of individuals and firms. The launch of the first Annual Health Awards was a perfect platform to showcase and celebrate the great work that is happening in UAE across and thereby empowering future generations to come.”
List of winners
Corporate category
Distinguished Pharmacy
Al Ain Hospital – Seha
Aster Pharmacy Group
Distinguished Laboratory Services
Burjeel Hospital
Al Baraha Hospital Laboratory
Distinguished Insurance Agency
Oman Insurance Company
Takaful Emarat Insurance
Distinguished Fitness Centre
Advantage Sports
Real Pilates
Distinguished Corporate Fitness Initiative
Arabian Wellness and Lifestyle Management
Advantage Sports
Distinguished Hospital Infrastructure Development
KEF Holdings
RAK Hospital
Distinguished health care trendsetters
Dr B.R. Shetty, Founder and CEO of NMC Healthcare
Dr Ameen Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing, Ministry of Health and Prevention
Dr Manal Omran Taryam, CEO of Noor Dubai Foundation
Mohammad Al Zarouni, Director of Emirates Red Crescent
Dr Fuzan Al Khalidi, Director of Healthcare Strategy and Policy at the Prime Minister’s Office
Dr Zulekha Daud, Chairperson Zulekha Hospitals
Dr Mohammad Al Daheri, CEO of Mafraq Hospital
Khalifa Hassan Al Drai, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services
Distinguished CSR Contribution
International Modern Hospital
Panacea Medical and Wellness Centre
Innovative Technology
Global Hawk Imaging and Diagnostics
Tech Knowledge
Individual category
Distinguished Trainer
Marko Bukvic, PT Sports Specialist, Infinity the Family Clinic and Hamilton Aquatics
Dr Ebtihal Darwish, Consultant Family Physician, Owner and General Manager — Ethraa for training and consultation
Distinguished Nurse
Sini Chako, Nurse Manager at Burjeel Hospital
Khadijeh Andullah Amiri, Senior charge nurse at Al Qasimi Hospital
Khouloud Khalid Khamees, Charge technician and Endoscopy Head Nurse, Ministry of Health and Prevention
Raima Sebastian, Registered Nurse at Masafi Hospital
Distinguished Physicians
Dr Pankaj Shrivastav, Medical Director/Consultant at Conceive Gynaecology and Fertility Centre
Dr Nawal Al Mutawa, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Al Qasimi Hospital
Dr Shyam Viswanathan Pillai, Medical Director at Dr Shyam’s Ayurveda Centre
Dr Rami Khalid Abu Al Foul, Specialist Gastroenterology at Hatta Hospital
Distinguished Women in Healthcare
Premi Mathew, Founder and CEO of Protect Your Mom Campaign
Al Anoud Mohammad Salman, Head of Quality and Excellence Department, Ministry of Health and Prevention
Distinguished Achievers in Healthcare
Dr Nawab Shafi Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk Healthcare and Global Hawk Imaging and Diagnostics
Sravan Kumar, Deputy Director Quality at Zulekha Hospitals
Alanoud Mohammad Salman, Head Of Quality and Excellence Department at Ministry of Health and Prevention
Farha H. R. Hijji, CPD Nursing Coordinator at Kuwait Hospital
Distinguished Executives in Healthcare
Clancey Po, CEO of Burjeel Hospital
Remya Venugopalan, Quality Manager at International Modern Hospital