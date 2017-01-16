Health care veterans, pioneers awarded

Dubai: Veterans and pioneers in the field of health care were on Monday honoured at the inaugural Annual Health Awards 2017 jointly hosted by Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (DED) and Gulf Medical University’s leading magazine Health.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of Dubai Health Authority, presented the awards to 34 contributors and eight pioneers for outstanding services in corporate or individual capacities in the public and private sectors.

The awards received more than 221 online nominations in various categories.

More than 600 health care professionals attended the awards ceremony.

Dr Maryam Mattar, chairperson, UAE Genetics Diseases Association, highlighted the role technology and innovation played in improving health outcomes and reducing the financial burden of health in society. “I am pleased to be invited to this unique initiative that celebrates excellence, recognising individuals and institutions that are shaping the world we live in tomorrow, whether through creative new technologies or insightful philanthropy or an unflagging drive to improve healthcare sector all around the globe,” she said.

Thumbay Moideen, founder chairman of Thumbay Group, said: “The goal in supporting Annual Health Awards is to generate positivity, inclusivity, unlimited potential, and promoting the possibility every healthcare professional and institution can nurture. UAE has a proud history of supporting innovation and we are making great strides to continue this tradition by promoting contributions of individuals and firms. The launch of the first Annual Health Awards was a perfect platform to showcase and celebrate the great work that is happening in UAE across and thereby empowering future generations to come.”

List of winners

Corporate category

Distinguished Pharmacy

Al Ain Hospital – Seha

Aster Pharmacy Group

Distinguished Laboratory Services

Burjeel Hospital

Al Baraha Hospital Laboratory

Distinguished Insurance Agency

Oman Insurance Company

Takaful Emarat Insurance

Distinguished Fitness Centre

Advantage Sports

Real Pilates

Distinguished Corporate Fitness Initiative

Arabian Wellness and Lifestyle Management

Advantage Sports

Distinguished Hospital Infrastructure Development

KEF Holdings

RAK Hospital

Distinguished health care trendsetters

Dr B.R. Shetty, Founder and CEO of NMC Healthcare

Dr Ameen Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing, Ministry of Health and Prevention

Dr Manal Omran Taryam, CEO of Noor Dubai Foundation

Mohammad Al Zarouni, Director of Emirates Red Crescent

Dr Fuzan Al Khalidi, Director of Healthcare Strategy and Policy at the Prime Minister’s Office

Dr Zulekha Daud, Chairperson Zulekha Hospitals

Dr Mohammad Al Daheri, CEO of Mafraq Hospital

Khalifa Hassan Al Drai, Executive Director of Dubai Corporation Ambulance Services

Distinguished CSR Contribution

International Modern Hospital

Panacea Medical and Wellness Centre

Innovative Technology

Global Hawk Imaging and Diagnostics

Tech Knowledge

Individual category

Distinguished Trainer

Marko Bukvic, PT Sports Specialist, Infinity the Family Clinic and Hamilton Aquatics

Dr Ebtihal Darwish, Consultant Family Physician, Owner and General Manager — Ethraa for training and consultation

Distinguished Nurse

Sini Chako, Nurse Manager at Burjeel Hospital

Khadijeh Andullah Amiri, Senior charge nurse at Al Qasimi Hospital

Khouloud Khalid Khamees, Charge technician and Endoscopy Head Nurse, Ministry of Health and Prevention

Raima Sebastian, Registered Nurse at Masafi Hospital

Distinguished Physicians

Dr Pankaj Shrivastav, Medical Director/Consultant at Conceive Gynaecology and Fertility Centre

Dr Nawal Al Mutawa, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Al Qasimi Hospital

Dr Shyam Viswanathan Pillai, Medical Director at Dr Shyam’s Ayurveda Centre

Dr Rami Khalid Abu Al Foul, Specialist Gastroenterology at Hatta Hospital

Distinguished Women in Healthcare

Premi Mathew, Founder and CEO of Protect Your Mom Campaign

Al Anoud Mohammad Salman, Head of Quality and Excellence Department, Ministry of Health and Prevention

Distinguished Achievers in Healthcare

Dr Nawab Shafi Ul Mulk, Chairman of Mulk Healthcare and Global Hawk Imaging and Diagnostics

Sravan Kumar, Deputy Director Quality at Zulekha Hospitals

Alanoud Mohammad Salman, Head Of Quality and Excellence Department at Ministry of Health and Prevention

Farha H. R. Hijji, CPD Nursing Coordinator at Kuwait Hospital

Distinguished Executives in Healthcare

Clancey Po, CEO of Burjeel Hospital

Remya Venugopalan, Quality Manager at International Modern Hospital