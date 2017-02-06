Filipina wakes up from nine-month coma, ready to go home

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Filipina wakes up from nine-month coma, ready to go home

Mother of two has been receiving treatment at Rashid Hospital after slipping into coma in April 2015

  • Rashid Hospital doctors successfully treat a Filipino woman who slipped into a nine-month coma Dr Zeyad Al RImage Credit: Courtesy: Rashid Hospital
  • Perlite Almonte with the Rashid Hospital medical team membersImage Credit: Courtesy: Rashid Hospital
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A Filipina who has been undergoing treatment and physiotherapy at Rashid Hospital after waking up from a nine-month coma is now well on her way to recovery and is ready to go back to the Philippines to see her children.

Perlite Almonte, 35, was first admitted to the hospital on April 18, 2015 after she was found unconscious in the bathroom of her house. Doctors who examined Almonte said she had slipped into a coma.

Dr Zeyad Al Rais, Head of Critical Care Department at Rashid Hospital, said Almonte fell into a coma because of intracerebral haemorrhage, a life-threatening type of stroke caused by bleeding within the brain tissue.

“Perlite suffered from an intracerebral haemorrhage due to aneurysmal bleeding,” Dr Al Rais said.

An aneurysm is a balloon-like bulge or weakening of the arterial wall, Dr Al Rais explained. As the bulge grows, the arterial wall becomes thinner and weaker. It can become so thin that the blood pressure within can cause it to burst or leak.

Most aneurysms develop from a weakness or abnormal artery wall. In most cases, they show no symptoms and can go unnoticed.

“Perlite underwent a surgical intervention to drain the blood. Due to the critical location of the bleeding, the respiratory and hemodynamic functions were affected, and she was kept on a ventilator for more than two weeks, hence the decision was taken to perform tracheostomy, which helped her to gradually be weaned off the mechanical ventilation. We also started early physiotherapy to enhance her muscular power, while she was in coma,” he said.

Almonte gained consciousness sometime in January 2016, nine months after being admitted. It was then that Dr Al Rais was able to start intensive active physiotherapy and put in place a neurological rehabilitation plan.

“Now, after nine months on being comatose on ventilator with tracheostomy tube, I am happy to say that the patient is fully conscious,” Dr Al Rais said.

Almonte’s neurological state is also stable. She has been successfully weaned her off the ventilator and regained some of her motor skills. She can now walk with people’s help.

Almonte, who used to work as a supervisor in a courier company, has nothing but gratitude to Dr Al Rais and his team of specialists, nurses and respiratory therapists, for the care they have shown her stay at the hospital.

“I have spent over a year and nine months at Rashid Hospital, I now consider the doctors and nurses at the hospital my family. I am truly thankful for the treatment I have received at Rashid Hospital. I am glad that I am recovering and I can’t wait to go to the Philippines to see my children,” the mother of two said.

Ray Angulo, a Dubai Health Authority-accredited social worker who has regularly visited Almonte, said her case is truly a success story. Although Almonte can barely speak, her morale has received a major boost due to the care she has received and her family around her. He also helped flew in Almonte’s two kids last year to show support for her recovery.

Dr Al Rais said Rashid Hospital has one of the most equipped and specialised critical care departments in the UAE, adding that the hospital has a high success rate in treating patients similar to Almonte’s case.

“We are now working on an intensive rehabilitation plan for Perlie. Our aim is to make her independent as much as possible so that she can lead a regular life.”

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

One in five couples faces infertility in the UAE

News Gallery

Plight of Iraqi refugee children at Khazer camp

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body