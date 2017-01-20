Fertility centre inaugurated in Al Ain

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fertility centre inaugurated in Al Ain

It will provide genetic disease diagnosis and assisted reproductive treatments

Gulf News
 

Al Ain: The Al Ain Fertility Centre for genetic disease diagnosis and assisted reproductive techniques was officially inaugurated on Thursday.

Lt-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region, opened the centre, an affiliate of the Social Solidarity Fund for Employees at the Ministry of Interior.

The centre has been set up in line with the leadership’s vision of providing health services for citizens and expats by outstanding medical and technical cadre.

Shaikh Saif and Shaikh Tahnoun toured various sections of the centre, which include fertilisation and genetic labs, operation and recovery rooms that have the latest medical equipment,

Shaikh Saif and Shaikh Tahnoun also attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Al Ain Fertility Centre and Khalifa University of Science, Technology and Research to coordinate and cooperate in building an Arab Genetics Database and establishing testing platforms for medical and scientific changes.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shaikh Hazza Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Diwan of the Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region, and Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of Health Authority - Abu Dhabi, as well as senior officials.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
zayed remembered

Also In Health

DHA starts happy employee programme

News Gallery

Pictures: Train derails in India, many killed

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE