Fertility centre inaugurated in Al Ain
Al Ain: The Al Ain Fertility Centre for genetic disease diagnosis and assisted reproductive techniques was officially inaugurated on Thursday.
Lt-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region, opened the centre, an affiliate of the Social Solidarity Fund for Employees at the Ministry of Interior.
The centre has been set up in line with the leadership’s vision of providing health services for citizens and expats by outstanding medical and technical cadre.
Shaikh Saif and Shaikh Tahnoun toured various sections of the centre, which include fertilisation and genetic labs, operation and recovery rooms that have the latest medical equipment,
Shaikh Saif and Shaikh Tahnoun also attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Al Ain Fertility Centre and Khalifa University of Science, Technology and Research to coordinate and cooperate in building an Arab Genetics Database and establishing testing platforms for medical and scientific changes.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shaikh Hazza Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Diwan of the Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region, and Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of Health Authority - Abu Dhabi, as well as senior officials.