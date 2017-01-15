Mobile
Endowment launched for kidney patients

Adyton One General Trading’s initiative in line with Year of Giving initiative

Gulf News
 

Dubai: In line with the Year of Giving (2017) initiative of the UAE, Adyton One General Trading has announced the launch of an endowment to support kidney patients by allocating a certain percentage of its sales to support this social cause.

The endowment initiative was launched in coordination with the Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC) following an announcement of the ‘Global Vision for Endowment’, which was launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The concept of innovative endowment was established to strengthen the utilisation of endowments through innovative applications into projects that are not necessarily confined to traditional frameworks.

Based on this initiative, Adyton One General Trading will receive the Dubai Endowment Sign from the MBRGCEC, an initiative under the Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Initiatives, in recognition of their contribution to the community as a model for private sector enterprises.

The sign gives procurement privileges for the private sector with government of Dubai entities as per the directives of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Ahmad Al Raeesi, chairman of Adyton One General Trading, said: “The year of giving declared by [President] His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan… and the global vision of endowment adopted by [Shaikh Mohammad] are great opportunities for the private sector to establish sustainable CSR initiatives. Adyton One General Trading has decided to endow a percentage of sales to support the treatment of kidney failure patients.”

Dr Hamad Al Hammady, secretary-general of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy, stated: “Declaring 2017 as the ‘Year of Giving’ by [President] Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan… is a great opportunity for all private sector companies to utilise the innovative endowment concept...”

Dr Al Hammady added that the website www.MBRgcec.ae is ready to receive inquiries from individuals and organisations wishing to obtain the Dubai Endowment Sign.

