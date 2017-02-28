Emirati men discouraged by long road towards becoming certified doctors

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirati men discouraged by long road towards becoming certified doctors

Availability of internationally accredited graduate medical programme in Abu Dhabi could attract more Emirati men to the field

  • Dr Maha Al Fahim, one of the women graduates, receives her certificate from Dr Mattar Rashid Al Darmaki, ActinImage Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
  • Dr Majid Al TunaijiImage Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The long road to becoming a certified doctor or specialist still turns away many Emirati men from the field of medicine, a newly-graduated doctor said in the capital Tuesday.

The responsibility of taking care of lives is also a hefty burden not everyone wants to bear, said Dr Majid Al Tunaiji, 31, who graduated from a paediatric residency programme at Tawam Hospital.

“But the mindset is slowly beginning to change, especially with the availability of more and more medical fields available for specialisation in the UAE. Instead of having to travel abroad for medical school or residency, many of us can now complete our residency in the UAE before looking at fellowships abroad,” Dr Al Tunaiji told Gulf News.

Dr Al Tunaiji was one of 13 male residents who graduated this year from Abu Dhabi emirate’s residency programme, which is organised by public health care provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha). The remaining 78 graduates were all female.

While many of the graduates will continue to practice general medicine in the UAE, some will also head abroad to pursue fellowship programmes that allow them to specialise further in their chosen fields.

Dr Al Tunaiji wants to obtain a fellowship in paediatric pulmonology.

“Respiratory ailments like asthma are common in the UAE, and I want to return to the UAE after obtaining my fellowship to serve the community here,” the residency graduate said.

He added that this desire to serve the UAE should also spur more Emirati men towards medicine.

“It is a commitment, because becoming a doctor takes years of study. In addition, many Emirati men want to get married and provide for their families, and this is often not possible when you are still a medical student. So young Emiratis need to understand how being doctors can help them give back to their own communities,” Dr Al Tunaiji explained.

Although he is the first doctor in his family, Dr Al Tunaiji knew what he was getting into when he made his foray into medical education.

“I had always likes Biology, and it seemed like a natural fit. So I got a medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland — Bahrain. And now, one of my four sisters is also following in my footsteps, and is a first year surgical resident,” he said.

He added that better financial incentives for medical students and residents could also attract more Emirati men to the field.

“Higher earnings would allow these aspiring doctors to provide for their families even while they are in training. This worry about not earning enough is often a deterrent for many Emirati men,” Dr Al Tunaiji added.

 

BOX

Abu Dhabi’s medical residency targets more medical students

The emirate of Abu Dhabi will soon begin to produce about 150 certified doctors every year, a top medical official told Gulf News Tuesday.

The doctors will receive graduate medical training under the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company’s residency programme, which is accredited by the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) in the United States.

 

“This internationally accredited programme allows medical students in the UAE to pursue their postgraduate training here, and enables them to visualise a viable career path in the medical sector,” said Dr Ali Al Obaidli, chief clinical officer at Seha.

The Seha residency programme was accredited by the ACGME, which certifies most medical training programmes in the United States, in 2012. It churned out its first batch of graduates in 2016, and there are 91 new graduates, including 65 Emiratis, this year. They were trained at six health care entities across the emirate, including at Shaikh Khalifa Medical City, Corniche Hospital, Tawam Hospital, Mafraq Hospital, Al Ain Hospital and primary clinics under the Ambulatory Healthcare Services.

 

“The Abu Dhabi Government also provides scholarships for medical students who wish to obtain graduate medical training abroad, and there are about 140 such scholars who are expected to graduate from programmes outside the UAE,” Dr Al Obaidli said.

More from Health

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
emirates integrated telecommunications company

Also In Health

The truth behind the paracetamol row

News Gallery

Mexico’s world record bulldog attempt

News Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays