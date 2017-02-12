Emirates Islamic contributes Dh1.72m to Ministry of Health and Prevention

Dubai: Emirates Islamic on Sunday announced that it has contributed Dh1.72 million from its charity fund to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The contribution will be used to support the purchase of 37 life-saving emergency devices, including defibrillators and adhesive pads, which are used to deliver electric shocks to resuscitate heart patients undergoing a cardiac arrest.

The donation from Emirates Islamic will also be used to equip the ministry’s ambulances and emergency services with pulse oximeters, which are used to measure the pulse rate and the level of oxygen in a patient’s blood, and facilitate rapid intervention in the event of a change in levels.

On this occasion, Awad Sagher Al Ketbi, Assistant Undersecretary at the ministry’s Support Services Sector, praised Emirates Islamic’s initiative for its donation, which will help in the ministry’s purchase of modern medical equipment. The move falls in line with the bank’s continuing commitment to support community partnership and support the ministry’s efforts to achieve its goals and objectives, particularly in enhancing individual health and the community in the UAE to provide comprehensive and distinctive services across a sustainable healthy environment — all in accordance with the policies, legislation, programmes and effective partnerships locally and internationally.

Al Ketbi stressed on the importance of being able to purchase the latest medical tools and devices to provide the best health care services to members of the community, especially in the emergency department, which is focused on saving the lives of patients in critical situations and provide the necessary first aid treatments to people injured in accidents and suffering from heart attacks.

Awatif Al Harmoodi, General Manager, Operational Quality and Processes at Emirates Islamic, said: “We are proud to be part of the ministry’s plan to boost emergency services in the country, through contributing towards buying life-saving equipment. This contribution reflects Emirates Islamic’s ongoing commitment towards supporting the UAE community, and in particular towards developing the UAE healthcare industry in collaboration with government hospitals.”

This contribution follows similar initiatives by Emirates Islamic to healthcare institutions in the UAE in recent years, and is in keeping with the bank’s objective to support charitable causes via a dedicated charity fund.