Emirates Islamic contributes Dh1.72m to Ministry of Health and Prevention

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirates Islamic contributes Dh1.72m to Ministry of Health and Prevention

Funds will support purchase of 37 life-saving emergency devices, including defibrillators and adhesive pads

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Emirates Islamic on Sunday announced that it has contributed Dh1.72 million from its charity fund to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The contribution will be used to support the purchase of 37 life-saving emergency devices, including defibrillators and adhesive pads, which are used to deliver electric shocks to resuscitate heart patients undergoing a cardiac arrest.

The donation from Emirates Islamic will also be used to equip the ministry’s ambulances and emergency services with pulse oximeters, which are used to measure the pulse rate and the level of oxygen in a patient’s blood, and facilitate rapid intervention in the event of a change in levels.

On this occasion, Awad Sagher Al Ketbi, Assistant Undersecretary at the ministry’s Support Services Sector, praised Emirates Islamic’s initiative for its donation, which will help in the ministry’s purchase of modern medical equipment. The move falls in line with the bank’s continuing commitment to support community partnership and support the ministry’s efforts to achieve its goals and objectives, particularly in enhancing individual health and the community in the UAE to provide comprehensive and distinctive services across a sustainable healthy environment — all in accordance with the policies, legislation, programmes and effective partnerships locally and internationally.

Al Ketbi stressed on the importance of being able to purchase the latest medical tools and devices to provide the best health care services to members of the community, especially in the emergency department, which is focused on saving the lives of patients in critical situations and provide the necessary first aid treatments to people injured in accidents and suffering from heart attacks.

Awatif Al Harmoodi, General Manager, Operational Quality and Processes at Emirates Islamic, said: “We are proud to be part of the ministry’s plan to boost emergency services in the country, through contributing towards buying life-saving equipment. This contribution reflects Emirates Islamic’s ongoing commitment towards supporting the UAE community, and in particular towards developing the UAE healthcare industry in collaboration with government hospitals.”

This contribution follows similar initiatives by Emirates Islamic to healthcare institutions in the UAE in recent years, and is in keeping with the bank’s objective to support charitable causes via a dedicated charity fund.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
emirates airline

Also In Health

Dubai looks at collaborations in health care

News Gallery

Winners of the World Press Photo 2017

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week