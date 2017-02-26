Electronic birth certificates to be issued in Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Now parents in Abu Dhabi to get the birth certificates at private hospitals. The Health Authority of Abu Dhabi (HAAD), the regulator of the health care sector in the Capital, has signed an agreement with VPS Healthcare — the holding entity for Burjeel, Medeor, LLH and Lifecare Hospitals, allowing for the issuance of electronic birth certificates at their hospitals. This agreement falls in line with current regulations implemented by HAAD for the issuance of new birth certificates.

Helal Khamis Al Muraikhi, Director of Customer Care and Corporate Communications at HAAD, and Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, signed the agreement in the presence of senior officials from both the organisations.

This step comes in line with HAAD’s efforts to increase the speed and ease of access to various services offered at health care facilities, for the benefit of all residents throughout the emirate. Government health care facilities in Abu Dhabi. Al Ain and Tamm Centres in the Western Region have already implemented an electronic system to issue birth certificates for all newborns throughout the emirate.

“This system directly e-links these facilities and centres to HAAD’s system, allowing them to issue certificates provided that all documentation is complete, thereby effectively eliminating the need for parents to visit any HAAD customer service centre,” said Al Muraikhi.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, said: “We are proud to sign this agreement which links us to the HAAD system and enables all seven of our hospitals in the Abu Dhabi Emirate to issue electronic birth certificates to all newborns at the respective hospitals.”

Documents required for the issuance of a new birth certificate include the original birth notification provided by the hospital, the family book for citizens only as well as the parents’ passports, marriage certificate and identity cards.