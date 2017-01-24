Dubai pharmaceutical industry could see fresh boost

Dubai: Dubai’s health care and pharmaceutical sectors could get a boost after a deal inked on Tuesday between a freezone authority and the federal health ministry.

The Dubai Creative Clusters Authority (DCCA), which regulates nine free zones — including Dubai Media City and Dubai Outsource City — hosting 4,500 firms, signed the deal with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Under the terms of the deal, the two bodies will develop licensing procedures and register plants located in areas under the DCCA’s jurisdiction to allow more efficient operations.

In addition, the agreement requires both parties to enforce UAE legislation on plants producing pharmaceutical products and medical equipment.

The deal was signed by Ameen Hussain Al Amiri, an assistant undersecretary at the Ministry of Health, and Ahmad Bin Bayat, the DCCA’s director-general.

“Our new partnership with the DCCA will further boost the progress of the UAE’s health-care sector,” said Al Amiri.

“We are confident that this partnership will become a catalyst for unprecedented future growth levels in the pharmaceutical industry. It will also help develop infrastructure and nurture skills and technological capabilities in this sector.”

Pharma hub

The UAE has become an attractive destination for global pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies, said Al Amiri. Sixteen plants are operating, and 18 more are waiting for initial approvals.

More than 1,000 pharmaceutical products are made in the UAE, and the industry’s market size is more than Dh11 billion.

The Dubai government is looking to further boost the manufacturing of medical cosmetic products and develop R&D capabilities for pharmaceutical products.

The emirate is also aiming to attract 500,000 medical tourists in the next five years.

“We are exerting all necessary efforts to help develop this sector by providing infrastructure and ensuring a suitable environment that attracts investments and experts,” said Bin Bayat, the free zone authority chief.

The DCCA was formerly known as the Dubai Technology and Media Free Zone Authority (DTMFZA).