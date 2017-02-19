Dubai mandatory health insurance deadline extended to March 31

Dubai: Dubai Government on Sunday issued a final deadline for mandatory health insurance and failure to honour this will result in fines, an official statement said.

All employees and sponsors will have to pay fine if they fail to provide insurance employees by March 31, 2017 and coverage for visitors by December 31, 2017 as per a new resolution issued by the Dubai Executive Council.

The new Executive Council resolution no (6), 2017 has been endorsed by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Crown prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council., the statement said.

So far, around 98 per cent Dubai residents have already come under the purview of the mandatory health insurance Law no (11) of 2013 that came into effect in January 2014.

Sunday’s announcement will ensure that the remaining two per cent expatriates also get the cover before the stipulated date or face the consequences. The resolution, however, gives authority to Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of Dubai Health Authority , to extend this deadline if required.

The resolution defines the implementation phases for beneficiaries, entities responsible for providing the service and the deadlines for implementation. It states that the Government of Dubai is responsible for providing health insurance coverage for UAE nationals from 1 June 2015 and employers are responsible for providing health insurance coverage for expatriate employees from January 1, 2014.

The resolution also obligates sponsors and guardians to provide health insurance coverage for their families and domestic workers from January 1, 2014.

The Resolution stipulates that the health insurance requirements should include the provision of an essential health insurance plan approved by the DHA. The health insurance card must be issued by an approved entity and the insurance policy must adhere to the relevant bylaws.

The Mandatory Health Insurance Law No (11) came into effect in 2014 to be implemented in phases. Deadline for Phase I that covered companies with 1,000 or more employees, ended on October 31, 2014. Similarly, deadline for Phase 2 covering all companies with 100-999 employees ended on July 31, 2015. Phase 3 that was covering companies with 100 or less employees and includes every resident, including domestic workers and dependents of employees, ended on June 30, 2016. However, owing to delays and massive number of applications, the deadline was extended up to December 2016. On Sunday, the new deadline issued by the Executive Council Resolution stipulates that all residents must have health insurance cover by March 31, 2017.