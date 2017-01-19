Mobile
Dubai Hospital expands nephrology department

Department to increase its patient capacity from 106 to 240 per day

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Hospital has completed its expansion of the nephrology department to increase its patient capacity from 106 to 240 per day.

According to the hospital’s statistics, there has been a 10 to 15 per cent yearly rise in the number of patients seeking care at the nephrology department. In 2016, the nephrology department, which provided care for dialysis patients with acute and chronic kidney ailments, received 106 patients per day and 33,300 annually. This is a notable increase from 2007 — when the department was first established — where the number of patients did not exceed 25,000 annually.

