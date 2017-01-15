Mobile
Dubai Healthcare City Authority appoints new member

Khalid Al Shaikh Al Shamsi joins Dubai Healthcare City Authority's leadership team

 

Dubai: Chairperson of Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, wife of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the appointment of Khalid Al Shaikh Al Shamsi as part of DHCA’s leadership team.

Al Shamsi will assume the role of Representative of the Chairperson of DHCA, the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City free zone, with immediate effect. His impressive track record stems from over 30 years of experience at many of Dubai’s Government Authorities. Previously, he has held positions of Deputy Director General at Dubai Health Authority and Deputy Director General at Al Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Department, as well as Dubai Director of Finance and Administration at the Department of Ports & Customs. Al Shamsi has also worked at the Dubai Police Headquarters. He graduated from Emirates University in the UAE with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, speicalising in Economics and Accounting.


He will work closely with Princess Haya and the Board of Directors, reporting directly on all operational and administrative activities, including business control, business operations and joint ventures support.

Al Shamsi will also be accountable for managing DHCA’s vertical entities, including Dubai Healthcare City Education, Research, and Regulatory and Dubai Healthcare City Medical the new cluster that will be announced by Princess Haya in the near future that will oversee healthcare entities for DHCA, and Dubai Healthcare City Investments, which oversees joint ventures and real estate for DHCC. 

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
