Dubai health sector goals outlined

Dubai: Top officials of the Dubai Health Authority met at the Transformation Forum on Wednesday to outline the goal of Dubai Health Strategy 2016-2021 and assess the achievements of the sector.

Strategy leaders also discussed future actions that will help the authority achieve a quantitative shift in the health sector in order to achieve the authority’s goal of having a happier and healthier society.

The forum was attended by Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of the DHA; Jeremy Clarke Watson, New Zealand Ambassador to the UAE; and Kevin McKenna, Trade Commissioner for the Gulf States and New Zealand Consul-General to Dubai, among other senior officials.

In his opening speech, Al Qutami stressed upon the important role that strategy and the initiative played in identifying the challenges faced in the developmental drive of the health sector, especially challenges that can be faced in medical science, technology, disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment etc.

Al Qutami said the DHA has all tools for success to achieve international competitiveness and promote medical tourism. He also stressed on the importance of opening communication channels with public and private organisations, in the UAE and abroad, in order to exchange experiences and benefit from each other’s success stories. He commended the New Zealand officials for their visit, which aims to open communication channels with the authority and health organisations in New Zealand.

The DHA’s strategic programme and initiatives’ report, developmental plan for change leaders and the Dubai Health Care Transformation Strategy were discussed at the forum.

Orion Health, which sponsored the event, held an educational lecture about the ideal strategy to promote private-public partnerships in the health sector and how integrated systems deliver precise health outcomes.

Dr Mohammad Al Reda, Director of the Department of Organisational Transformation (OT) at the DHA, said the DHA is moving towards an advanced methodology that values international and local partnerships with the aim of exchanging experiences and opening dialogues to overcome challenges faced in the health sector.