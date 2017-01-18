Mobile
Butchery closed down for flouting rules

Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority had warned butchery last month

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority (ADFCA) has closed down a butchery (Al Fouz Butchery) in the capital for not complying with health and safety requirements, the organisation said on Wednesday.

Thamer Al Qasimi, ADFCA spokesperson, said the butchery had been committing violations such as selling expired products and frozen items as fresh ones.

Al Qasimi said the butchery was handed warnings by inspectors in December last year for the violations, but it was found to be continuing with the illegal practice when inspectors visited it again this month, forcing its closure.

Al Qasimi also called on the public to be vigilant about food and health standards, and call the authorities on 800555 if they come across any violations.

