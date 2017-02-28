Afridi starts new innings to help people

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Afridi starts new innings to help people

The Pakistani cricketer’s foundation will bear the cost of building health and fitness centre at Pakistan Association in Dubai

Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
From left: Shahid Afridi, Dr Faisal Ikram and Dr Ziaul Hassan unveiling a plaque for the proposed fitness centre after signing an agreement at the Pakistan Association in Dubai.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Pakistan cricket star Shahid Afridi, who announced his retirement from international cricket last week, has started his second innings in the field of helping underprivileged people.

The Shahid Afridi Foundation, a charity run by Afridi, will bear the cost of building the health and fitness centre which will be part of the planned Pakistan Medial Complex — a non-for-profit health care facility to be built at the Pakistan Association in Dubai (PAD) to provide free medical treatment to deserving patients.

The project, which is scheduled to be ready by 2018, is being built based on a novel concept. PAD offers community members 12,000 bricks to own with a price tag of Dh1,000 for each brick in a bid to raise Dh12 million for the construction of the building.

The Shahid Afridi Foundation has taken the responsibility of raising funds for 1,000 bricks (Dh1 million) to cover the cost of the health and fitness centre, which will be named after the cricket legend’s foundation.

Afridi and PAD president Dr Ziaul Hassan also signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony attended by a large number of community members at the association on Monday.

The former Pakistan captain said he was overwhelmed by the response from the Pakistani community towards the medical center.

“My foundation constantly works for the underprivileged in the rural areas of Pakistan, especially in the Thar area where there is scarcity of water. Our mission is to serve humanity,” he said.

Afridi, 38, has been helping the underprivileged in recent times. Just in January, he had paid Dh80,000 to get some 30 Pakistani prisoners released from Dubai jails. Afridi Foundation, established in March 2014, is helping build hospitals and providing free education for children and digging wells in remote areas.

Soon after the ceremony, Afridi tweeted, “Proud that @SAFoundationN is a part of Pakistan Center project, overwhelmed by the response from the Pakistani community in DXB #HopeNotOut”

“Dh6.4million out of total Dh12 million required for the project have already been pledged by the Pakistani community and we are looking forward for our countrymen in the UAE to own more bricks and become a part of this landmark project” said Dr Faisal Ikram, General Secretary of PAD.

“It is a privilege for us that the Shahid Afridi Foundation has become a part of this community project in Dubai,” he added.

More from Health

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGNShahid Afridi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEHealth

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Shahid Afridi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Health

The truth behind the paracetamol row

News Gallery

Mexico’s world record bulldog attempt

News Videos

PlayCity Walk transforms into an open-air canvas
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays