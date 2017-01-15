Year of Giving: A blueprint of development

Dr Mohammad Atiq Al Falahi

“Our plans and programmes for the year of benevolence target mainly the private sector - being our key partners in the development of the country; their donations will support our aid and relief projects and impact the humanitarian role of the association positively in helping the vulnerable and afflicted. We will expand our work in community philanthropy in 2017, to consolidate social responsibility in private and public sectors, contribute in the development processes, and promote volunteer work and serving the country among society members.

“The association’s continuous humanitarian efforts focus on reaching out, extending a helping hand, and providing various humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable and needy, as per the directives of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Western Region and Chairman of the UAE Red Crescent Authority.”

Mohammad Haji Al Khouri, director general of Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

“We aim to sustain our philanthropic humanitarian efforts and methodology at Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation in 2017, and will continue to develop humanitarian initiatives that promote values and virtues of philanthropy, charity, and benevolence. We will also work with the private sector in supporting development aid projects in the country. The foundation is preparing to launch several humanitarian initiatives that support the declaration of 2017, being the year of giving. The projects aim to reach to individuals with special needs, and residents who are incapable of providing basic needs of life.”

“We’re also working on accelerating processes that help in reaching to the most vulnerable and provide them with social and health services, especially individuals with special needs.

“The foundation is also comprehensively contributing in the provision of tangible needs, healthcare services, medication, and equipped shelters for people afflicted from humanitarian crises, conflicts, and catastrophes.”

The year of giving declaration reassures the benevolent nature of the UAE and its founder, the late Shaikh Zayed Al Nahyan and is culminated by His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s declaration of 2017 being the year of giving, Al Khouri pointed out.

(Since its establishment in July 2007, the foundation implemented ideas, plans and programmes, and developed aid and relief projects, under the directives of the country’s wise leadership.)

Private CSR

Sunny Varkey, Founder and Chairman of GEMS Education and the Varkey Foundation, said:

“At the start of an uncertain year the whole world needs open minds and generous hearts more than ever before. This is why the UAE Government deserves huge credit for lighting a beacon with its ‘Year of Giving’ initiative.

“As educators, we have the privilege and responsibility to instil in young people the great value of giving. Teachers, parents and pupils within our schools and the Varkey Foundation team are excited to play their full part. This year, GEMS Education - aspiring to make tuition ‘cost neutral’ will be introducing a first-of-its-kind loyalty initiative, as part of the UAE’s ‘Year of Giving’.”

“The Global Education and Skills Forum, taking place in Dubai each year and widely referred to as the “Davos of Education”, will focus on global citizenship this year. In particular, we will ask how we can teach our children to give back to their communities and the world beyond.

“The Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, continues to shine a spotlight on teachers. We were very proud that two UAE teachers made the top 50 shortlist this year. GEMS Education also recently launched the Mariamma Varkey teaching awards and partnered with the Ministry of Education in launching the Emirates Innovative Teaching award. All these initiatives will further help celebrate inspiring teaching right here in the UAE during this touchstone year. Teachers are the key to giving young people the values and tools to give back in a way that creates lasting change. That is why they must be supported this year and every year.”