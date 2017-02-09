World leaders will descend on Dubai for World Government Summit

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

World leaders will descend on Dubai for World Government Summit

Senior politicians, academics, futurists, bankers to take part in World Government Summit

Gulf News
 

Dubai: World leaders will converge on Dubai this weekend to attend the three-day World Government Summit beginning on Sunday with 4,000 delegates and 150 speakers from 139 countries attending.

The fifth edition of the summit (WGS 2017), say organisers, is the world’s largest platform for shaping future governments with 114 sessions “making it the largest participation of its kind since the event was first launched in 2013”.

Global luminaries across political, scientific and futurist lines will address the summit, said organisers.

Confirmed speakers include Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister; Miro Cerar, Slovenian Prime Minister; Tshering TobGay, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan; Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; and Irina Bokova, Director-General of Unesco.

From fields of business and futurism, other luminaries attending include Jim Yong-kim, president of the World Bank; Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX; Christine LaGargde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund; as well as Sir Suma Chakrabarti, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the WGS Organisation, noted that the UAE, under the leadership of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has successfully transformed WGS into a global platform.

“The summit’s experience as an international platform that convenes heads of states, government leaders, ministers, officials, scientists, entrepreneurs and leaders of international organisations who help shape future governments has truly reached an advanced stage that focuses on finding balance between technological advancements and achieving the happiness and welfare of the people,” Gergawi said.

“The event will also study how to utilise the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution and turn them into tools that help advance the lives of more than seven billion people.”

New this year will be a pre-summit, invitation-only event on Saturday to explore “happiness” with the help of top speakers, said summit organisers.

“The Global Dialogue for Happiness event will bring together top thinkers, decision makers and experts from around the world to start a global discussion on the importance of happiness and wellbeing, and the imperative role of governments in achieving elevated levels of happiness worldwide,” organisers said.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

UN-backed green economy platform in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system