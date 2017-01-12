World leaders condemn Kandahar attack that killed UAE diplomats

Ambassadors and heads of foreign missions at the ministry in Abu Dhabi to sign the condolence register.

Abu Dhabi: The shocking death of five Emirati diplomats in a bomb blast in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Tuesday has stunned the world. The five Emiratis — Mohammad Ali Zainal Al Bastaki, Abdullah Mohammad Eisa Obaid Al Kaabi, Ahmad Rashid Salim Ali Al Mazroui, Ahmad Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Tunaiji, and Abdul Hamid Sultan Abdullah Ebrahim Al Hammadi — were on a humanitarian mission in Afghanistan. The UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, Juma Mohammad Abdullah Al Kaabi, was injured in the explosion that occurred in the headquarters of the governor of Kandahar.

Condolences have poured in from around the world as leaders and organisations expressed their outrage over the heinous attack and condemned the senselessness and cowardice of the act.

Lebanese president

President Michel Aoun of Lebanon expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of a number of Emiratis while performing humanitarian and charitable duties in Afghanistan. On both his behalf and on behalf of the Lebanese people, he wished Juma Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi a speedy recovery.

He also prayed to the Almighty to rest the souls of the victims in peace and give their families with patience and fortitude, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Britain

The British government condemned the terrorist attack. Edwin Samuel, UK government spokesperson in the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement that targeting Emiratis tasked with humanitarian missions is targeting all diplomatic efforts to promote moderation, peace, conflict resolution and humanitarian work.

He added that the targeting of diplomats who were performing their peaceful duties is considered a crime. He expressed his sincere condolences to the UAE government and people on this great loss.

British Ambassador to the UAE Philip Parham condemned the attacks. “We were horrified by this attack on diplomats who were conducting a humanitarian mission. It demonstrated the cowardice and inhumanity of its perpetrators. Our deep sympathy is with the victims, and their families, friends and colleagues. May those who died rest in peace. May those who were injured recover swiftly. And may the bereaved be comforted. We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Emirati allies against the threats which we both face in Afghanistan and around the world.”

Bahraini Council

Ahmad Bin Ebrahim Al Mulla, Speaker of the Bahraini Council of Representatives, has expressed deepest condolences over the demise of UAE officials in the terrorist attack.

Al Mulla stressed the Council of Representatives’ support for all steps and measures the UAE takes to maintain its security, stability and the safety of its people, emphasising the international concerted efforts were needed to eliminate terrorism.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the souls of the victims in peace and give their families with patience and fortitude, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Arab Parliament Speaker

Arab Parliament Speaker Dr Mishaal Bin Fahm Al Salami condemned the terrorist attack and stressed the Arab people’s backing of the UAE President, government and people in this tragic incident, calling for the intensification of international community’s efforts to confront terrorism and liquidate its funding in order to eliminate its threat to the security and stability worldwide.

Al Salami extended his sincere condolences to the UAE government and the people in this great loss, praying to Allah to rest the souls of martyrs in peace and bestow solace and patience on their families.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry

Ahmad Jamal, the ministry’s official spokesperson, said Iraq severely condemns the terrorist attacks that led to the injury of the UAE Ambassador in Kabul and the martyrdom of Emiratis.

The ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to the UAE government, people and families of the martyrs, and wished a quick recovery for the UAE ambassador. The ministry also reaffirmed its stance rejecting all forms of terrorism and violence perpetrated by terrorist groups.

Turkey

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign affairs released a statement condemning the attacks. “We strongly condemn these barbaric attacks which target stability and security in Afghanistan and aim to disrupt humanitarian aid activities towards the friendly and brotherly Afghan people. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded, including the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates and the Governor of Kandahar, and convey our condolences to the peoples of Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. Turkey will continue to resolutely stand by Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates in the fight against terrorism,” the statement said.

Tunisia

The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it strongly condemns “this cowardly terrorist act and confirms its solidarity with the UAE government as well as supports its efforts in the fight against terrorism”.

It renewed its call for the international community to intensify efforts to confront terrorism that targets the security and stability of states.

Tunisia offered its sincere condolences to the UAE government and wished the injured speedy recovery.

Council of Arab Interior Ministers

The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers said, “It condemns this despicable act that reveals the ugly face of terrorism, and seeks to destabilise the security and stability against all human, moral and religious values.”

The General Secretariat confirmed its full solidarity with the UAE in the face of extremism and terrorism, and in its efforts to achieve security, stability and development process in all Arab and Islamic countries.

Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, has mourned the five Emirati martyrs who were killed in a terrorist act in Kandahar, Afghanistan, while on a humanitarian mission to assist the Afghan people.

“Our martyrs were tasked with the implementation of humanitarian, educational and developmental projects in Afghanistan, but their lives were claimed by the hand of treachery while they were carrying out the humanitarian work. The world is a witness to the martyrs, the aid messengers, who were destined to help those in need,” she said in a statement.

She underlined that the UAE, led by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the people of the country would continue their humanitarian obligations and sacrifices to conquer the forces of darkness and root out the sources of evil.

Shaikha Fatima expressed her pride in the Emirati martyrs who were killed while carrying out their humanitarian duty to support the Afghan people. She offered her sincere condolences and sympathy to the mothers, wives and families of the martyrs.

Mohammad receives phone calls

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received phone calls from Their Majesties the kings and leaders of a number of sisterly Arab states, in which they offered their condolences and solace on the martyrdom of the five Emiratis while performing humanitarian and charitable duties in Afghanistan.

Shaikh Mohammad received phone calls from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia; King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; Shaikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar; King Mohammad VI of Morocco; President Omar Hassan Al Bashir of Sudan; and Prince Mohammad Bin Nayef Bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia. They expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the UAE leadership, government and people as well as to the families of the martyrs. The Arab leaders prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the souls of the martyrs in peace and bestow solace on their families.

They also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and prayed that the UAE would be preserved from all evils, expressing their strong condemnation of the terrorist act.

The Arab leaders voiced their unwavering support to and full solidarity with the UAE to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

FNC Speaker

Dr Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has offered her deepest condolences to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed; Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of Emirates, and the people of the UAE on the death of five Emiratis in a terrorist attack while implementing humanitarian and development projects in Afghanistan.

Al Qubaisi also offered her deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in eternal peace, and to bestow patience and solace on their families and relatives. She also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

She vehemently condemned this terrorist attack that targeted the UAE citizens, affirming that it would not deter the UAE from performing its humanitarian duties towards other countries.

The UAE takes part in various humanitarian missions at different locations in Afghanistan, and will continue to provide such sacrifices, she added.

The FNC Speaker said the terrorist attack in Kandahar is not only targeting the people of the UAE, but aims at undermining the coexistence and human values. “It exposes all those who incite the terrorist and extremist ideas, and claim to speak on behalf of Islam, which they misrepresent,” she added. In conclusion, Al Qubaisi referred to the sacrifices of the UAE’s nationals in Afghanistan, and the sacrifices of the country’s brave soldiers wherever they go. This proves the UAE nationals are in all fields to serve their nation, she said.