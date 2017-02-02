Mobile
White House updates US travel ban

American officials confirm that green card holders and dual nationals with visa-upon-arrival passports can enter US

Gulf News
 

Dubai: White House and Homeland Security gatekeepers have confirmed that US green card holders and dual nationals with visa-upon-arrival passports from countries such as the UK can enter the United States legally amid an ongoing US travel ban of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Officials with the US Mission to the UAE could not be reached by Gulf News for comment on Thursday but confirmations both from the White House on Wednesday as well as the Department of Homeland Security have gone a long way to clear up confusion.

President Donald Trump’s executive order issued on Friday, January 27, banned residents of Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, Iraq, Sudan and Libya from entering the US for 90 days.

On its twitter account, US Mission to UAE officials tweeted on Sunday that it is suspending the issuing of visas for travel to the US from any of the seven Muslim-majority countries.

“US visa issuance to citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen has been suspended until further notification,” the embassy tweeted.

The order, cited by Trump as a means to protect Americans from imported threats, has spawned court challenges, lawsuits from four US states, protests around the world as well condemnation from within his own Republican party roster.

On Wednesday, Sean Spicer, White House press secretary told reporters that legal permanent residents of the US as well as green card holders who have secured a right to live and work in the United States are exempt from the travel ban and do not need a waiver to enter.

Residents “no longer need a waiver because if they are a legal permanent resident they won’t need it anymore,” said Spicer.

John Kelly, Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security confirmed to reporters that green card holders would be given entry into the country.

Homeland security staff stopped detaining travelers with green cards after a Brooklyn-based court ruling was issued by a federal judge followed by several others across the country.

Countries such as Canada and the UK, meanwhile, have confirmed that dual nationals can enter the US with their Canadian and British passports respectively.

On its website, Emirates airline said Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen nationals may travel to the US only if they are in possession of a permanent resident card (Green card) or any of the below visas:

1. A1 & A2 (Government Officials and immediate family)

2. C2 (Travel to UN)

3. G1 & G2 (Representative and employees of international organisations)

4. G3 & G4 (Representatives to and employees of international organisations)

5. North Atlantic Treaty Organisation

6. For more information, go to the US Customs and Border Protection site.

