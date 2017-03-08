Watch: Ajman police nab fugitives

Ajman: A video of a hot police chase in Ajman has been released as the police force marked Ajman Police Excellence Day on Wednesday.

The video, posted by His Highness Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, showed the Ajman Police nabbing a couple of fugitives after a car and helicopter chase.

The dramatic footage was a mock drill of how the police tackle crime in the emirate.

Humaid, Saif attend Ajman Police Excellence Day

Meanwhile, His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, said that the UAE’s leadership has chalked out a clear strategy to promote police work to cope with the huge development witnessed by the country.

He was speaking at Ajman Police Excellence Day, which was marked by a ceremony organised by the General Command of Ajman Police at the Shaikh Zayed Hall for Exhibition and Conferences at the Ajman University of Science and Technology.

The event, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of Ajman Police [Ajman Police Golden Jubilee], was also attended by Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Police and Public Security, and Lt-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed was awarded the Ajman Badge in recognition of his efforts with the Ministry of Interior as well as with the police departments.

Shaikh Humaid and Shaikh Saif, alongside Shaikh Ammar, conferred the First Golden Badge to Ajman police founders including the late Lt-General Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the first commander-in-chief of Ajman Police, and his deputy, Shaikh Saeed Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, in recognition of their service to Ajman Police since its establishment in 1967.

Shaikh Humaid then honoured police chiefs and various officials for their achievements and contributions in protecting the country’s security and stability.

Among those who were honoured were Lt-General Saif Abdullah Al Sha’far, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior; Lt-General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Head of Dubai Police and General Security; Major-General Dr Nasser Lakhrebani Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Major-General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, presented Shaikh Humaid and Shaikh Ammar with a commemorative gift and Shaikh Ammar presented Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed with a commemorative gift.

Shaikh Humaid hailed the prestigious stature achieved by the Ministry of Interior and its keenness to stay in step with the developmental boom of the country. He praised the role of Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed in achieving excellence in security services in the country. “The leading role of Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed is commendable. He gives extra care to every detail of the police work in order to develop it by ensuring a good working environment through state-of-the-art training,” he said.

He congratulated all those who served in the police departments nationwide in general, and Ajman in particular, for their sincere efforts.

The UAE, Shaikh Ammar emphasised, enjoys complete security and stability due to the policies adopted by the government which protects the homeland, and the leaders who promote growth and prosperity and provide support to the police.

Major-General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi said, “This day means to me a day of pride and we promise our leadership that Ajman Police will continue its efforts to protect the security and stability of our country.”

Safe city project launched

During the ceremony, Shaikh Humaid, along with Major-General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, launched the ‘Ajman Is A Safe City’ project, wherein the emirate has activated 500 surveillance cameras to monitor the emirate’s roads and vital places.

The plan is to cover Masfout and Al Manama areas with surveillance cameras which will be completed by the end of this year.