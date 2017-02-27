Wanted: ‘Arab Hope Makers’

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, has invited Arab community and charity leaders to become hope makers in the Arab world.

Announcing the “Arab Hope Makers” initiative, Shaikh Mohammad invited inspiring individuals aged 5-95 years to submit their applications for the title.

The winner will be rewarded a cash prize of Dh1 million.

The deadline for submitting applications is 4pm on Tuesday.

“We are looking for 'Hope Makers' in our Arab world,” Shaikh Mohammad wrote on his twitter account.

The Vice-President invited outstanding individuals with a rich portfolio of philanthropic activities and community initiatives from the Arab region to nominate an Arab Hope Maker.

Among terms and conditions required are people who are active in volunteering and humanitarian work, especially those with noble merits of self-sacrifice and passion for serving people.

Other conditions include people who are recognised in their community for their good conduct and noble humanitarian values — as well as those who believe in young people’s potential in the Arab World.

Those who are interested can submit their applications via: www.arabhopemakers.com