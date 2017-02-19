Mobile
Violators have right to query parking violations

Parking violators can challenge parking tickets, Mawaqif says

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Parking violators who doubt their violations can now raise grievances and contest fines within 15 days from the date of the ticket issuance, an official said on Sunday.

The Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, at the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport (DMAT) in Abu Dhabi has announced that its Parking Division Grievance Committee, part of Mawaqif, is available for those who wish to challenge any parking tickets received, during a reconciliation period of 15 days from the date of the ticket issuance.

This move is one of the many initiatives presented by DMAT in order to improve the transport infrastructure in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the announcement, Mohammad Hamad Al Muhairi, Mawaqif Director, said, “It is possible for someone to raise a grievance if he or she wants to challenge the ticket received. The relevant committee will review all grievances submitted.

“This service is free of charge and individuals can visit any Mawaqif Customer Care Centre, and fill out the correct grievance form,” he noted.

Abu Dhabi
Government

Abu Dhabi
