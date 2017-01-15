UAE, UK conduct military exercise
Abu Dhabi: A joint military exercise called “Sea Dagger” by the UAE and UK armed forces began on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
The exercise, which will last for several days, comes in line with the cooperation, coordination and exchange of expertise and military information between the two countries.
A series of joint military exercises will be conducted as part of Sea Dagger, which comes within the framework of a unified strategy aiming to boost military cooperation between the UAE armed forces and British counterparts and unify the joint action and optimal training methods so as to enhance the efficiency of UAE armed forces combat.
The Sea Dagger military exercise is the latest in a series of joint exercises conducted by both countries as part of their military cooperation. It aims to train the both countries’ forces to develop, execute and manage joint military operation and activate standard procedures between various weapons used in the exercise.
It is worth mentioning that the UAE armed forces used to conduct such joint military exercises so as to upgrade its combat capabilities and potential.