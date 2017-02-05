UAE to adopt new entry visa system
Dubai: A new entry Visa system focusing on attracting professionals and talented people to the UAE has been approved by the Cabinet.
Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: "Today I chaired a cabinet meeting at which we agreed on a new entry visa system that focuses on attracting exceptional talent.
'The new system aims to attract entrepreneurs, pioneers and talented minds in the medical, scientific, research, IT and intellectual sectors.
"Future prosperity lies in the creative minds of our people; investing in people is an investment in our economy and success.
"The UAE is a country of vast opportunity; we aim to provide a tolerant environment that can nurture potential and support outstanding talent."