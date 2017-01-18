UAE signs agreement to train project managers

Dubai: The UAE Government announced the launch of a project to train and certify project managers. The project aims to boost the skills of 500 government employees who are managing projects linked to the National Agenda and UAE Vision 2021.

The project will be implemented in cooperation with the US’s Project Management Institute (PMI), and is in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve 100 per cent of the National Agenda’s goals.

The announcement was made during a meeting attended by Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office; Abdul Rahman Al Awar, director-general of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources; and other officials.

The agreement signed between the UAE government and PMI will contribute to supplying the federal government with qualified employees in the field of project management, and complements the approach for the ideal and efficient investment in human resources that will help achieve the government vision for the future.

“The project will contribute to producing a qualified generation of Emiratis. Bodies involved in the project will benefit from quality addition in fields concerning the ideal implementation of projects and initiatives,” said Al Roumi.

Mark Langley, president and chief executive officer of PMI, said: “We are happy with this partnership with the UAE government to develop skills in the field of project management, which will help towards achieving goals set for the UAE Vision 2021, National Agenda and other strategic initiatives.”