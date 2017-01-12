'UAE's humanitarian work abroad will continue'
Abu Dhabi: The UAE's humanitarian ambassadors abroad will continue to offer assistance and support to victims of natural disasters and armed conflicts around the world, said Dr. Hamdan Al Mazroui, Chairman of the Board of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC).
Al Mazroui mourned the UAE's humanitarian workers who lost their lives in Afghanistan, saying they went to build educational centres and orphanages, and lost their lives while they were helping vulnerable and needy people. Killing them was against all morals and religions, he added.
He spoke about the UAE's history with humanitarian work through the ERC, saying that it had helped Afghanistan in its rebuilding process after the war. They had provided assistance to Afghans, built schools, hospitals, healthcare centres, houses and orphanages in that country.
The UAE will continue to provide more such assistance to the Afghans, and other needy and vulnerable people all over the world, Al Mazroui said