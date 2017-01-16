UAE ranks second globally in government trust

School kids at an event to mark Flag Day at Union house. Flag Day falls on November 3, the day of His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s accession as President of the UAE.

Dubai: The UAE ranked second globally in government trust according to the results of an international survey revealed on Monday.

Announcing the Edelman Trust Barometer survey via Twitter, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, hailed the UAE government’s performance and congratulated all the officials and workers for their continued good work.

“Our government tops the list for public trust in government. Trust is the greatest linchpin of any government. Excellence and quality programmes in the UAE has become a milestone in our drive of development and a permanent guarantee to consolidate our resilience and competitiveness regionally and globally,” Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.

In another tweet, Shaikh Mohammad said: “I extend my personal thanks to the great work team consisting members from all authorities and departments. The team worked hard to develop the fourth generation of excellence system. Your efforts and hard work are appreciated.”

The UAE has ranked 2nd globally for public trust in government in Edelman's Trust Barometer, the 6th year in a row we have ranked so highly. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 16, 2017

The online survey is conducted anually across 28 countries among three categories of people, the general online population, the informed public and the mass population.

Though, globally the the trust level has seen a significant drop over the last two years from 60 per cent in 2015 to 45 per cent this year, the survey showed that 75 per cent of the UAE population trust their government.

While governments of the 75 per cent of the 28 countries surveyed were distrusted by its people, with the UAE ranked second, just one percentage point below China, which is ranked first and India is ranked third.

Last year, the UAE ranked number one globally for the government’s ability to stimulate innovation in economy sector. It also ranked first in terms of trust in government, achieving 90 per cent, two points more than the year before and also came first in trust barometer in the strength of economy (85 per cent), moving up three points.

The New York based Edelman Foundation confirmed that the plans and strategies launched by the UAE Government contributed to boosting confidence in the government and economic performance during the last period.

The trust index is the average of a country’s trust in the institutions of government, business, media and NGOs.

Globally, trust in all four institutions declined this year, compared to last year.

NGOs registered a two per cent decline in trust, from 55 per cent last year. While trust in governements saw a 1 per cent decline from 42 per cent to 41 per cent, the media saw a 5 per cent decline, registering 43 per cent this year.

Trust in businesses also saw a 1 per cent decline, registering 52 per cent.