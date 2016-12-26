UAE ranked 28th happiest country in world

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

UAE ranked 28th happiest country in world

World Happiness Report 2016 reveals UAE’s happiness index to be first among the Arab countries

Eid Al Adha
Image Credit: Francois Nel/Gulf News
The survey measures happiness levels using factors such as per capita income and standard of living as well as satisfaction with life.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE is ranked the 28th happiest country in the world and the first among Arab countries, according to the World Happiness Report 2016.

The report, released by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, is based on an opinion survey conducted by Gallup Institute in 157 countries. The survey measures happiness levels using factors such as per capita income and standard of living as well as satisfaction with life.

The results were announced yesterday by the UAE government as part of the overall results of community indexes covering happiness, family cohesion, social solidarity, loyalty to the nation and leadership and national identity.

The announcement comes in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who launched national agenda index reports as part of the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021.

The indexes were introduced to measure achievements made by the UAE and the steps it has taken to realise the goals of the national agenda and the UAE vision, aiming at increasing happiness rates, enhancing family cohesion, social solidarity and feeling proud of national identity as well as deepening allegiance and loyalty to the nation and its leadership, and doubling sports achievements.

Happiness index

The UAE ranked first in the region and the 28th happiest place to live in. The results show that the happiness index increased from 6.9 points in 2015 to 7.06 out of 10 points among Emiratis.

The happiness index is a composite indicator that measures an individual’s assessment of their standards of living and life satisfaction, using a survey to assess the extent to which individuals feel happy and satisfied with their lives. It includes perspectives such as income level (GDP per capita), average healthy life expectancy, social support, generosity, absence of corruption, and freedom to make life choices

A national survey was conducted to gauge public opinions about their evaluation of life in the UAE after five years and measure happiness and positivity across the country.

The results show the average of 8.3 points out of 10 points in total, the highest results globally that indicate that Emiratis are optimistic about the future. It also shows that the elderly are the happiest segment in the UAE society.

Social cohesion index

UAE achieved 93.11 per cent in 2015. This index is specific for the UAE and measures once every two years through a survey the opinions of UAE citizens who are above 17 years of age. It is a composite indicator that measures the level of social cohesion among the people in the UAE. It is based on family cohesion, education and culture, equality, justice, security, participation and national belonging.

Security index

The UAE achieved 99.34 per cent in security index and stability, followed by justice index achieving 96.74 per cent.

Community engagement

The UAE achieved 96.18 per cent.

Equality

It stood at 94.54 per cent.

Family cohesion index

UAE achieved 80.07 per cent in 2015. It is a specific index for the UAE and is measured once every two years. Family cohesion index is a composite indicator that measures the social bond between family members. Its main perspectives cover relations between parents, parents’ relations with children, relations among children, relations with bigger families, upbringing of new generation.

National Identity index

The UAE achieved 95.33 per cent, which is a composite indicator that measures the sense of belonging and national identity of citizens.

Olympic medals

The UAE won 21 medals in 2016. This indicator measures the achievements and number of medals collected in the Olympic and Paralympic championships in various sports.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Sultan pardons 180 inmates
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees