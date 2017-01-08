UAE, Poland discuss cooperation in promoting global tolerance

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE, Poland discuss cooperation in promoting global tolerance

Lubna Al Qasimi, Grand Mufti of Poland meet in Dubai

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Shaikha Lubna Al Qasimi, UAE Minister of State for Tolerance, and Ahmad Tomasz Miskiewicz, Grand Mufti of Poland and head of the Muslim Religious Association, met on Saturday in Dubai to discuss the UAE’s National Tolerance Programme and cooperation between the two countries in promoting global tolerance.

The UAE’s National Tolerance Programme is based on the values of Islam, the legacy left behind by the UAE founder, late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Emirati values, international charters, common sense and common human values.

Shaikha Lubna and Miskiewicz discussed tolerance programme’s main points, including strengthening the government’s role as an incubator of tolerance, consolidating the family’s role in nation building, promoting tolerance among youth and steering them away from extremism, enriching scientific and cultural content, and integrating international efforts to promote tolerance.

The UAE’s foreign relations are based on the national principles of mutual respect, cooperation, philanthropy and peace, Shaikha Lubna said, while stressing that Islam seeks to promote tolerance and coexistence.

The UAE pursues an approach of moderation and treats all people without discrimination, regardless of their gender,race,colour,faith,sect, social status or ethnic origin, she added.

The leadership and people of the UAE are keen on promoting tolerance and coexistence and continue to make humanitarian efforts that benefit humanity through development and charity projects.

The total number of Muslims in Poland is around 45,000 and their ancestors arrived there in the 14th century, the Polish Grand Mufti said.

He lauded the UAE’s efforts to promote the true spirit of Islam and religious moderation at regional and international levels.

The Constitution of Poland upholds the right of Muslims to practise their religion, he noted.

The Polish Grand Mufti said that Muslims settled Poland live in a peaceful manner.

Two mosques built in the 17th and 19th centuries in Poland are now part of the country’s national heritage and culture, he added.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN
zayed remembered

Also In Government

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish