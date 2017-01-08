UAE, Poland discuss cooperation in promoting global tolerance

DUBAI: Shaikha Lubna Al Qasimi, UAE Minister of State for Tolerance, and Ahmad Tomasz Miskiewicz, Grand Mufti of Poland and head of the Muslim Religious Association, met on Saturday in Dubai to discuss the UAE’s National Tolerance Programme and cooperation between the two countries in promoting global tolerance.

The UAE’s National Tolerance Programme is based on the values of Islam, the legacy left behind by the UAE founder, late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Emirati values, international charters, common sense and common human values.

Shaikha Lubna and Miskiewicz discussed tolerance programme’s main points, including strengthening the government’s role as an incubator of tolerance, consolidating the family’s role in nation building, promoting tolerance among youth and steering them away from extremism, enriching scientific and cultural content, and integrating international efforts to promote tolerance.

The UAE’s foreign relations are based on the national principles of mutual respect, cooperation, philanthropy and peace, Shaikha Lubna said, while stressing that Islam seeks to promote tolerance and coexistence.

The UAE pursues an approach of moderation and treats all people without discrimination, regardless of their gender,race,colour,faith,sect, social status or ethnic origin, she added.

The leadership and people of the UAE are keen on promoting tolerance and coexistence and continue to make humanitarian efforts that benefit humanity through development and charity projects.

The total number of Muslims in Poland is around 45,000 and their ancestors arrived there in the 14th century, the Polish Grand Mufti said.

He lauded the UAE’s efforts to promote the true spirit of Islam and religious moderation at regional and international levels.

The Constitution of Poland upholds the right of Muslims to practise their religion, he noted.

The Polish Grand Mufti said that Muslims settled Poland live in a peaceful manner.

Two mosques built in the 17th and 19th centuries in Poland are now part of the country’s national heritage and culture, he added.