UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Shaikh Abdullah opens Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Abu Dhabi

34 Asian nations are participating in the Ministerial Meeting

Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News
Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affais, meets the delegates during the 15th Ministerial meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue, at Eastern Mangrove Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
 

Abu Dhabi: Asian nations reiterated their commitment to work together for sustainable development at 'the 15th Ministerial Meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue', which is being held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. 

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, opened the meeting on Tuesday morning. He appreciated the commitment from the members of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) to work towards sustainable development goals. 

Don Pramudwinai, Thailand's minister of foreign affairs, who is the chairman of ACD, said all members are keen to take forward the common spirit among Asian nations for a better future. 

Sabah Al Khalid Al Saba, Kuwait's  First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said his country was happy to host the permanent secretariat of ACD. He and Bundit Limschoon, Secretary General of ACD, signed an agreement at the conference towards hosting the permanent secretariat. 

Thirty four nations from all regions of Asia are participating in the conference. 

WATCH: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is greeting delegates at 15th Ministerial Meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning…

WATCH: Emirati Pianist Mona Al Hashmi, performs at the #ADSW...

WATCH: Dr Ahmad Belhoul, Minister of State for Higher Education, talks to students at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, about how students can ensure a sustainable future…

Abu Dhabi
Kuwait
