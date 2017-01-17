UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Shaikh Abdullah opens Asian Cooperation Dialogue in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Asian nations reiterated their commitment to work together for sustainable development at 'the 15th Ministerial Meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue', which is being held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.
Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, opened the meeting on Tuesday morning. He appreciated the commitment from the members of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) to work towards sustainable development goals.
Don Pramudwinai, Thailand's minister of foreign affairs, who is the chairman of ACD, said all members are keen to take forward the common spirit among Asian nations for a better future.
Sabah Al Khalid Al Saba, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said his country was happy to host the permanent secretariat of ACD. He and Bundit Limschoon, Secretary General of ACD, signed an agreement at the conference towards hosting the permanent secretariat.
Thirty four nations from all regions of Asia are participating in the conference.