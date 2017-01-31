UAE may study viability of sending astronauts to space

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE may study viability of sending astronauts to space

Young minds needed to further space exploration and technology development, experts say

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The UAE may soon study the viability of sending astronauts to space, a top official said in the capital on Tuesday.

“While it has not been studied yet, sending an astronaut into space would fall within the bounds of our national space policy,” Khalid Al Hashemi, director of space missions at the UAE Space Agency, said.

This would be a further incentive to attract young Emirati minds towards studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), one of the main goals of the UAE’s space exploration and investment initiatives, he added.

Al Hashemi was speaking in a panel discussion on the opening day of the Global Space Congress in Abu Dhabi.

Samer Halawi, chief executive officer at mobile satellite phone provider, Thuraya, highlighted the need for young minds to drive innovation in the space sector.

“Over the last two decades, innovation in the industry has been quite limited. We need risk-takers to push for new ideas and technologies, and young people are more willing to take these risks,” Halawi explained.

To that end, the UAE’s Hope probe to Mars is expected to generate interest in the space sector, which had previously focused mainly on services, said Dr Mohammad Al Ahbabi, director-general of the UAE Space Agency. The Agency is responsible for developing the country’s space industry.

“The Mars Mission constitutes space exploration, and this is still a new domain in our region. But not only are we confident that we will deliver on time, but that it will help our youth increase their knowledge and expertise in the industry,” Dr Al Ahbabi said.

The unmanned Mars Mission is expected to be launched by the UAE in 2020, and should reach the Red Planet by 2021, where it will study the atmosphere and climate.

Officials explained that such space exploration is necessary because it helps provide solutions to many on-the-ground applications.

“While it has been nearly 40 years since the last human went to the moon, Mars is now the new frontier. We have still not been able to answer questions about whether is, or has ever been, possible on Mars, which is why the UAE, US, China and India, are preparing missions to explore the planet. We now need to attract young people to explore the planet further,” said John-Yves Le Gall, president at the International Astronautical Federation, a space advocacy organisation.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Now, blind and deaf can contact Sharjah Police
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday