UAE makes significant achievements in logistics and transport

Dubai: The National Agenda indexes regarding environment and infrastructure showed paradigm shifts in performance, as did results for online and smart services and the quality of air transport infrastructure.

The results were announced in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance transparency in government work.

The results, from surveys conducted by international entities, show the leap in UAE’s performance as it strives to meet its National Agenda Vision 2021. The UAE’s National Agenda includes 52 national indicators to measure its achievements in its quest to fulfil the aspirations and ambitions of the leadership to solidify the UAE’s stature on a global scale.

The National Agenda also highlights the importance of infrastructure and aims for the UAE to be among the best in the world in the quality of airports, ports, road infrastructure, and electricity. The agenda also aims to improve the quality of life and achieve happiness and well-being of the society by focusing on six key sectors, namely, health, education, economy, environment and infrastructure and society, security and judiciary.

In areas that need improvement, the results demonstrated the importance of efforts to be made to elevate the index of air quality and monitor the rates of pollutants within globally prescribed limits.

The outcomes also highlighted the need to improve the percentage of treated solid waste index. This index is used to measure the percentage of treated waste out of the total generated waste (solid municipal waste) using various treatment methods (recycling, incineration, waste-to-energy, chemical treatment, exporting for external treatment, except for the landfill).

With regard to the contribution of clean energy sources to the total energy mix, the results show the need to increase dependence on clean energy and green development through unique projects to invest in solar and nuclear energy and wind power.

Logistics

On the logistics performance index issued by the World Bank once every two years, the UAE made a big jump — from 27th rank globally to 14 globally and is the first in the Arab region to do so. This reflects the growth and development witnessed in the logistics sector.

This index measures the quality of infrastructure support for logistics based on a global survey of six perspectives, including the effectiveness of border and customs management in terms of simplicity and speed, and the quality of trade and transport infrastructure. It also includes the ease of shipping at competitive prices, the efficiency and quality of logistics services, the ability to track and trace cargo, and the arrival of cargo to destinations on time.

The logistics sector is one of the most vital sectors in the UAE, especially in light of the UAE’s strategic geographic location as a main trade hub, and due to its economic diversification and the significant developments in transport and the efficient implementation of the latest innovative technologies.

Online and smart services

Regarding the online and smart services index, which is released in a report issued by the United Nations once every two years, the UAE topped Arab countries in 2016 and moved up from 12th rank globally in 2014 to eighth in 2016. According to the report, the UAE is ranked among the top countries in the world. This indicator measures the evolution of e-government services (smart services) in terms of availability, quality, connectivity and diversity of channels and the use by the public of these services.

Transport infrastructure

In the transport infrastructure index included in the World Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum, the UAE came first in the Arab world and maintained its fourth rank globally.

This achievement strengthens the UAE’s position among the top five countries globally, reflecting the country’s sophisticated and high quality infrastructure, which is one of the most important fundamentals in global competitiveness. Infrastructure is also one of the most important linchpins that lead to progress and prosperity.

Air transport infrastructure

In this index, the UAE ranked third globally for the third consecutive year and the first in the Arab world. This index measures the general level of infrastructure in airports and their compliance with international standards.

Regarding the quality of port infrastructure index, the UAE maintained its third place globally and the first on the Arab level. This indicator measures the overall level of infrastructure of ports in the country and their adherence to international standards.

Environment and infrastructure sector

This includes a number of sub-indices that contribute to achieving sustainable development and integrated infrastructure while preserving the environment. The UAE aims achieve a perfect balance between economic and social development

The government strives to improve the quality of air, which reached 56.3 per cent in 2015, by monitoring the rate of concentrated pollutants within globally prescribed limits.

It also works to increase the contribution of clean energy and implementing green growth plans.

On water resources, the results of the water scarcity index underline the importance of furthering efforts to reduce pressure on the natural water resources by adopting integrated policies to rationalise water consumption and preserve water resources.

Networked Readiness Index (Telecommunication and IT sectors)

The UAE is ranked 26th globally and is still top among Arab countries.