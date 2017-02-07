Mobile
UAE looks to the youth to achieve its vision of excellence, Mohammad says

UAE is proactive in supporting youth and empowering them, Mohammad Bin Rashid says

Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad, Shaikh Hamdan and Shaikh Maktoum during a visit to an exhibition showcasing the achievements of Emirati youth in Dubai on Tuesday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The future is in the hands of Emirati youths, and we place our bets on them to achieve the nation’s vision of excellence and leadership, said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Shaikh Mohammad made these remarks on Tuesday during a visit to an exhibition showcasing the achievements of Emirati youth. Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were present.

The exhibition was held at Emirates Towers and was organised by the Emirates Youth Council. It will run from February 7 to February 28.

Shaikh Mohammad said the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is proactive in supporting youth and empowering them, so that they can effectively utilise their capabilities in serving the nation. He pointed out that the UAE is also proactive in preparing a generation of qualified youths who are able to innovate effective solutions for all issues and challenges that face society.

Shaikh Mohammad said that youth are the UAE’s most precious treasure, and that investments to develop their capabilities is a national priority in order to continue the sustainable development witnessed by the UAE. He said the UAE believes in that youth are the secret to development and building the nation’s future, and that they can achieve high standings and become role models for youths all around the world.

Shaikh Mohammad viewed the achievements of youths during the year, which made massive contributions in activating and boosting the role of Emirati youths in serving the nation. The achievements have also bolstered the interaction between Emirati youths in the UAE and abroad.

Shaikh Mohammad then participated in the Youth Circle, a seminar held on the sidelines of the exhibition for youth to discuss initiatives and projects of the Emirates Youth Council.

The Vice-President urged the youths to continue their efforts and utilise their capabilities in order to empower the UAE so that it can continue its march of achievements, and achieve its vision to be among top countries around the world.

“Today, we are proud of your achievements in all fields, and today, you carry on your shoulders massive responsibilities, because you are the hope of the UAE. We have huge ambitions for you, because you are the present and the future. Through your proposals and suggestions, we will work to build a bright future for the nation,” said Shaikh Mohammad.

“Your proposals and suggestions will be a part of the UAE government’s strategy and our regular work plans. I am very confident of your capabilities and ideas that will form the basic building block for building a community that we aspire for,” he added.

Shaikh Mohammad was accompanied by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Shamma Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, Minister of State for Youth, and other officials.

