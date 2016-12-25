Mobile
UAE forms Council for Climate Change and Environment

Minister of Climate Change and Environment issues resolution establishing UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dr Thani Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, has issued the ministerial decision No (795) of 2016 setting up the UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment.

The council will be in charge of formulating the country’s policy and strategies on climate change, environmental issues, and sustainable development, as well as developing plans towards achieving them and representing the UAE in regional and international negotiations related to the scope of work of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment.

The council will also create partnerships with the private sector and conduct studies and lead scientific research in fields related to the ministry’s work.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
