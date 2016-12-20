UAE condemns murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who died after being shot while speaking at an event in Ankara.
In a statement issued in the early hours of Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced this heinous crime and renewed the UAE's firm stand, in rejection of violence and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
The Ministry also reiterated UAE's full solidarity with the Republic of Turkey and its support for all measures it might take in such circumstances.
The Ministry expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, to President Vladimir Putin and to the Russian government.