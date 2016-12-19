UAE condemns Jordan shooting attack
Abu Dhabi: The UAE strongly condemned the shooting attack that took place in southern Jordan, killing a number of police officers and civilians, and injuring others.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation underlined that the UAE stands with Jordan in its fight against all forms of terrorism.
"The UAE expresses its vehement condemnation of these criminal acts and voices its principled and constant rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, and reiterates its support for Jordan in encountering these dastardly terrorist acts whatever their motivation and their source,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the families of martyrs and the Jordanian government and people. It wished a speedy recovery to the injured.