UAE committed to supporting innovation — Mohammad

Dubai: The UAE is committed to supporting innovation as it is the key to the future, said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Innovation will enable the UAE to not only enhance its global profile but also contribute to furthering peace, harmony and understanding between people and nations, he added.

Shaikh Mohammad made these remarks yesterday during his visit to the third edition of the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival 2017 in City Walk. The 3D art event showcases the works of 25 international and four Emirati artists.

He added the UAE opens its doors to innovators and seeks to equip them with everything they need to implement their creative ideas. He noted the UAE seeks to achieve this through various initiatives that have served as incubators for innovators in various sectors.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), welcomed Shaikh Mohammad and briefed him on the new additions to the third edition of event, which is organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of GDMO, in partnership with Meraas, one Dubai’s leading holding companies.

The Vice-President toured the festival, and viewed the artworks of the four local artists participating in the event.

Artists participating in the showcase are competing for the Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award, which features a prize money of Dh2.3 million. Shaikh Mohammad praised the launch of the award, the world’s first prize that recognises excellence in 3D art, which reflects the UAE’s efforts to support innovation and creativity.

He also highlighted the importance of initiatives and projects that reflect the UAE’s modern outlook and help foster local talent, as well as raise the UAE’s profile as a cultural and knowledge hub. During his tour, Shaikh Mohammad took a photo with participants and members of the team organising the event.

Al Marri expressed her gratitude to Shaikh Mohammad for his continuous support for innovators and artists, which she said is the main factor behind the resounding success of the event. She also said that Brand Dubai is committed to continuing enhancing the festival to support Dubai’s journey of innovation and creativity.