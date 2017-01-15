UAE charities and their plans for Year of Giving

Dubai:

Dubai Cares

Dubai Cares, part of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation working towards providing children in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programmes that are integrated, impactful, sustainable and scalable. Over the past nine years, Dubai Cares has successfully launched education programmes reaching over 16 million beneficiaries in 45 developing countries in partnership with UN aid agencies and international and local NGOs. Dubai Cares programmes aim to provide and validate evidence that facilitates informed decision-making, influences government policies and attracts international donors. Their projects include: building and renovating classrooms and schools, providing water wells and potable water sources and constructing latrines in schools, in addition to providing nutritious food children in schools, training teachers, distributing books written in local languages among others. In the UAE, Dubai Cares engages residents through a series of volunteer, awareness and fundraising initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

“Giving is at the heart of the UAE’s culture and traditions. The culture of giving was engraved by our founding father, late Shaikh Zayed, who laid the foundation of giving in the country which has resulted in the UAE becoming one of the most generous countries in the world. Declaring 2017 as the ‘Year of Giving’ will further instill the culture of giving back and enhance the spirit of volunteering and loyalty within the community. In light of this noble initiative, Dubai Cares will certainly contribute to the success of the ‘Year of Giving’ by organising a number of local and international volunteering and community engagement initiatives that will help improve the lives of children and adolescents by providing them the gift of education. We strongly encourage the UAE community to participate and support our initiatives which offer a unique opportunity to truly engage in a great cause,” CEO, Tareq Al Gurg.

Beit Al Khair Society

Beit Al Khair Society was established in 1989 to provide humanitarian services in the UAE. Since its inception it has endeavoured to extend a helping hand to needy families and deserving segments in the UAE through a package of projects and schemes it delivers, evaluates, enhances and expands all to serve the poor, the destitute, the widows, the divorcees, people of low-income, patients, the families of prison inmates, the victims of disasters, the defaulters, the insolvents, the debtors, people of special needs and the orphans.

Abdeen Taher Al Awadhi, Executive Director of Beit Al Khair society said that the Year of Giving is a noble initiative and an important step for the UAE, which will further encourage charitable works and take it to a new level of creativity and innovation.

“President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s decision to make 2017 the “Year of Giving” in the UAE reaffirms his keenness in upholding UAE’s position as a pioneer in providing humanitarian assistance on both the internal and external levels. The UAE has been a large foreign aid donor for many years. I believe the initiative aims to promote the spirit of giving among all segments of society, including private organisations, who are able to be an active partner in giving back to society.”

“Beit al Khair Society has a plan to execute a number of charitable initiatives. It has already began to get in touch with a number of organisations and institutions to agree on a mechanism that would see innovative initiatives being implemented, which achieves the visions of our leadership and affirms the spirit of giving in the city.”

“Beit Al Khair has carried out a number of initiatives and projects that target more than 25,000 families in need. Of those families, 5,200 of them receive monthly cash assistance, 1,800 are orphans and 15,000 are underprivileged students. The society hopes to take new steps in collaborating with companies and institutions on similar community programmes.”

Dar Al Ber Society

Dar Al Ber Society (DABS) is a philanthropic and charitable organisation based in Dubai. It was established in 1979 as one of the first charities in the UAE with a mission to provide the needy with humanitarian assistance. Dar Al Ber Society has provided more than Dh2 billion in foreign aid since it was established until the end of 2015. Their aid was extended to more than 35 countries across the region. Some of their main projects have been sponsoring orphans, constructing mosques and constructed modern water network in rural districts in Africa, in addition to teaching and printing the Quran and other various charitable programmes.

Khalfan Khalifa Al Mazroui, Chairman of DABS, said the 37-year-old Society, based in Dubai, highly appreciates the new initiative of the President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who announced that year of 2017 as The Year of Giving.

“This absolutely affirms the fact that the UAE is a country of giving, and the Emirati people are the true children of the late generous Zayed Al Khair,” he said, indicating that Dar Al Ber is geared up to take an efficient part in the new nationwide drive and make it a big success.

Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed, Executive Director of the society, said they will launch a series of activities and events to mark the ‘Year of Giving’ across the UAE in pursuance of the drive of the President.

“All private institutions and civil society organisations are urged to communicate and coordinate with each other and all the bodies concerned to meet the supreme goals of this promising ‘Year of Goodness’, and reinforce the values and ethics of social responsibility,” he said.