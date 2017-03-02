UAE Armed Forces is bulwark of nation: Mohammad

ABU DHABI: The UAE Armed Forces are the bulwark of the nation and with their strong determination and equipment, they are always ready to defend the UAE and protect its interests, tweeted His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In a series of tweets on the occasion of Hosn Al Ittihad (Union Fortress) military show, Shaikh Mohammad said, “Our armed forces have always proved their extraordinary capabilities in performing their tasks and they gained the respect of the world for their high professionalism and sublime values. The armed forces’ performance, stances and heroic role in battlefields will go down the UAE history.

“I personally salute each member of the armed forces and am proud of their honourable stands. I ask the mercy of Allah Almighty to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of their county.”

On Thursday, Shaikh Mohammad attended the Union Fortress, a live military demonstration involving all branches of the UAE Armed Forces, held at Abu Dhabi’s Corniche.

He was flanked by shaikhs, top military commanders and civilian officials during the multi-service military show.

A large audience of Emiratis and residents had the opportunity to witness a simulation of a sophisticated seaborne hostage rescue that involved helicopters, jet fighters and tactical submarines.

In the joint operations, the highly trained personnel of the Quick Reaction Force of the Presidential Guard, supported by the UAE Joint Aviation Command, the Navy, the Air Force, Air Defence and the Army, showcased their high capabilities.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Lt-General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Western Region; Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Shaikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, attended the show.

Also present were Shaikh Hamad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Mohammad Ahmad Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and Lt-General Hamad Mohammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, as well as other Shaikhs and senior officials.

Strong shield

Shaikh Mohammad stressed that the UAE Armed Forces form a strong shield to safeguard the homeland’s gains and cultural achievements in light of regional and international scenario where turmoil and danger appear to be increasing.

"Our brave armed forces are fully ready and have a solid will to defend the homeland and preserve its security and its higher interests at anytime and anywhere with effective participation in defending Arab security and to support the fraternal Arab counties that have been given its commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan," said Shaikh Mohammad, on the occasion of the Hosn Al-Ittihad (Union Fortress), a public live military demonstration.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi added, "the UAE Armed Forces have proven their unique ability to carry out its mandated tasks, both in cases of responding to assault, to stand by the side of right, justice and legitimacy, or to face the forces of extremism and terrorism, as well as safeguard peace and stability in various regions around the world.''

He also stated that the UAE Armed Forces have received global appreciation due to their professionalism, efficiency and the ethical principles.

Shaikh Mohammad emphasised that the latest standard of modernisation of the UAE Armed Forces was a result of extensive efforts and the deep and far-sighted vision of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and sustained by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It focusses on preparing the forces to be highly qualified to help them discharge their sacred duty in defending the homeland.

He added that the vision also aims to secure the latest weapons and the world’s most advanced defence technology — in air, land or sea — and to provide the latest training programmes and joint exercises taught at regional and international military schools.

The UAE’s message to the whole world is one of peace, Shaikh Mohammad stressed, but having power is the best guarantee to preserving peace because weaker countries tempt others to assault them.

Top priority

“That is why the country sees developing and modernising the Armed Forces as a top priority, and will continue to move in this direction as the challenges and risks around the world require the highest levels of vigilance,'' he said.

Organised by the UAE Armed Forces, the "Union Fortress" Live Military Demonstration was staged on the Abu Dhabi Corniche for the first time.

The event showcased the courage, dedication and professionalism of the nation’s highly trained soldiers as they engaged in a sophisticated, sea-borne hostage rescue including helicopters, F16s and tactical submarines.

The maritime and airborne operations were accompanied by engagements on and around the Abu Dhabi corniche.

The event highlighted the world-class tactical and strategic professionalism of brave men and women in uniform as they confronted a very real potential maritime threat.

The joint exercise encompassed all branches of the UAE Armed Forces, focusing on the highly-trained rapid-response force of the Presidential Guard as the ground force, supported by the Joint Aviation Command, Navy, Air Force, Air Defence and Army.

Highlights included: a high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) military freefall jump from an aircraft into the corniche; a submarine inserting highly-trained special forces; a rapid maritime assault; helicopters carrying snipers on over-watch; all supported by F16s offering close-air-support in a dramatic fly-by.